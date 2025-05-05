California Sees Population Increase of 108,000, Second Year of Growth Continues

SACRAMENTO — California’s population grew by 108,000 people in 2024, according to new data released May 1 by the California Department of Finance. Gov. Gavin Newsom cited the increase as a sign of economic resilience and renewed statewide momentum.

“We’ll continue to cut tape, invest in people, and seek real results from government to ensure we build on this momentum — all of which are at risk with the extreme and uncertain tariffs,” Newsom said in a statement issued by his press office, referencing recent executive orders from former President Donald Trump.

According to the report, 2025 marks the second consecutive calendar year of population growth in California and reflects an upward revision of previous estimates.

The report compared data from 2023 and 2024. In January 2024, the state recorded year-over-year growth of 192,219 people — a sharp increase from the earlier estimate of 67,104. By contrast, January 2023 saw a growth of 48,764 residents, an improvement over a previously projected decline of 53,727 people.

“California leads the way in tourism spending and was just announced as the fourth-largest economy in the world, moving up from fifth,” the press release stated, referencing data released last year by the International Monetary Fund.

The U.S. Census Bureau also issued a revised report that corroborates the Department of Finance’s findings, showing a positive population trend across the state.

“Population increased in 35 counties, with most of the growth in the Central Valley, the Inland Empire and coastal counties,” the release stated. “Nine of the ten counties with over one million residents reported population increases, with Contra Costa County the only exception, experiencing a minimal loss of 24 people.”

Factors contributing to the population growth include increased K-8 school enrollment in 2024, a rising elderly population, a positive net birth-to-death ratio, and an uptick in legal immigration from 2021 to 2024, according to the report.

“People from across the nation and the globe are coming to the Golden State to pursue the California Dream, where rights are protected and people are respected,” Newsom said in the press release.

He added that, “As the fourth-largest economy in the world — from the Inland Empire to the Bay Area — regions throughout California are growing, strengthening local communities and boosting our state’s future.”

Categories:

Tags: