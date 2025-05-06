Court Watch: San Francisco Judge Denies Bail for Man Facing Drug Trafficking, Gun Charges

San Francisco Hall of Justice – Photo by David M. Greenwald

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – During an arraignment Friday morning at San Francisco Superior Court, Judge Gerardo Sandoval ordered an incarcerated man to be held without bail, despite defense arguments that the case involved overcharging and weak evidence—highlighting growing concerns over the use of pretrial detention based on circumstantial claims.

According to court records, the accused faces felony charges for drug trafficking after being found with more than a kilogram of narcotics, as well as unlawful possession of a loaded Glock discovered during a search of his apartment. The charges stem from two separate incidents: a vehicle stop and a subsequent apartment search.

The deputy public defender representing the accused argued the case was being “overcharged,” noting that one of the incidents involved only a small quantity of narcotics found during a traffic stop. The DPD explained that following the stop, the accused complied fully with police, who then searched both his vehicle and his residence.

The defense also emphasized that the firearm was located in a hamper inside the accused’s bedroom and was not on his person at the time of arrest. The DPD argued that the location of the weapon, combined with a lack of direct evidence linking it to active criminal conduct, undermined the prosecution’s claim that the accused posed an immediate danger to the community.

To support release, the DPD highlighted the accused’s strong community ties, stating, “He is a Bay Area native with family in the region. He attends church regularly, is between jobs, was formerly employed by Parks and Recreation, and is a member of the local 68 Union.”

Despite the defense’s efforts, the prosecution maintained that the accused posed a serious risk to public safety, citing the quantity of narcotics involved. Judge Sandoval echoed this concern, stating that while the evidence presented was circumstantial, it remained significant. He added, “Many times, people who engage in selling narcotics need to defend themselves,” referencing the presence of the loaded firearm found during the search.

Although acknowledging the defense’s concerns, Judge Sandoval ultimately sided with the prosecution, ruling that the accused should remain in custody without bail. He set a preliminary hearing for May 14 to determine whether the charges will proceed to trial.

Categories:

Tags: