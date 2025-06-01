Op-Ed: Davis Must Face the Math—Measure J Is No Longer Sustainable

In a recent letter to the Davis Enterprise, longtime Measure J supporter Eileen Samitz expressed concern that discussions about reforming the citizen-vote requirement were being raised just as the controversial Village Farms proposal is heading toward the ballot.

Samitz framed this timing as suspicious, suggesting that the goal of amending Measure J is to help large projects like Village Farms bypass a public vote.

That is simply not an accurate representation of what is actually being discussed—or what is even legally possible in the near term.

For one, any Measure J reform passed now would almost certainly not affect a project already in the pipeline.

The timelines for placing a reform measure on the ballot, achieving voter approval, and enacting changes would ensure that no such exemption could apply to current proposals. Village Farms, a proposed 1,800-unit project at Covell Boulevard and Pole Line Road, and Willowcreek (formerly the Shriners site), are both moving forward under existing rules and would still be subject to Measure J’s voter requirement.

Moreover, one of the only proposals that has been seriously floated—adjusting the affordable housing exemption threshold from 100 percent to 50 percent—would not apply to either of these projects.

Both are proposing affordable housing shares in the range of 20 to 25 percent, which is consistent with standard project composition and nowhere near the threshold needed to trigger such an exemption. Even if the reform passed, these projects would not qualify.

So let us dispense with the implication that this is a developer-driven end-run around Measure J. The framing simply does not hold up.

The deeper issue is whether the community is willing to honestly confront the growing gap between the city’s housing needs and the current tools available to meet them.

Samitz asserts that Measure J already includes exemptions for affordable housing and that no amendment is needed.

That statement, while technically true, glosses over the reality that the existing exemption is so narrowly tailored and legally uncertain that no project has ever qualified for it in the 25 years since Measure J was enacted.

The current exemption applies only to 100 percent affordable housing developments, with additional conditions that are nearly impossible to meet in the real world.

In a city where land is expensive, infrastructure costs are high, and state and federal subsidies for affordable housing are dwindling, requiring 100 percent affordability without any flexibility is effectively a poison pill.

No such project has ever been proposed in Davis under this standard, and no serious observer believes one will be.

That is why some in the community, as well as city staff and policy experts, have suggested a more modest reform: allowing projects with at least 50 percent affordable housing to bypass the voter approval requirement.

While not a silver bullet—and likely not viable without major public subsidies—it would at least move Davis closer to being able to meet its affordable housing obligations in a practical and good-faith manner.

Samitz argues that any attempt to amend Measure J is for the benefit of developers, not the community.

But that statement ignores the reality that Davis, like every other city in California, is subject to state housing mandates.

Our Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) obligations include not just market-rate units but also low-income, very-low-income and extremely-low-income categories.

Suggesting that developers are the sole beneficiaries of meeting these targets dismisses the tens of thousands of Californians—including students, teachers, service workers, seniors and disabled individuals—who cannot afford current housing prices.

(Moreover, who benefits from the current conditions where new housing is scarce and housing is out of the reach of even most middle class folks?)

Make no mistake: the State of California has taken notice of Measure J. In a December 2021 letter to the City of Davis, the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) explicitly identified Measure J as a governmental constraint to the development of housing.

“As recognized in the housing element,” the letter reads, “Measure J poses a constraint to the development of housing by requiring voter approval of any land use designation change from agricultural, open space, or urban reserve land use to an urban use designation. Since the ordinance was enacted in March of 2000, four of the six proposed rezones have failed.”

HCD requires cities to not only identify housing sites that meet RHNA obligations but also to analyze and address any regulatory or political barriers that might prevent housing from being built. In the case of Davis, HCD is demanding an honest evaluation of Measure J’s impact.

The city’s official response in the 2021–2029 Housing Element attempted to thread the needle.

It argued that Measure J was not a current barrier to RHNA compliance because all needed rezones for this cycle could be accomplished within existing city boundaries. The Housing Element identified several infill sites, such as 3500 Chiles Road and 4600 Fermi Place, that could accommodate the required lower-income units.

However, that response has not aged well.

In recent months, city officials have publicly acknowledged what many have known for years: infill opportunities are rapidly drying up.

In a recent statement, the city said, “The City of Davis has been able to meet its legal fair share of housing within the city limits. However, that fact is becoming more untrue as the years pass and lands become unavailable or developed… the Measure J/R/D process becomes applicable to all annexation applications.”

This is a significant shift in tone. It marks the first time the city has publicly recognized that Measure J will soon become the only gatekeeper for future growth. Once the limited pool of infill parcels is exhausted—many of which are already constrained by ownership issues, contamination, or infeasibility—the city will have no choice but to consider annexations. Every one of those annexations will require a citywide vote under Measure J.

This is why the conversation about reform cannot wait until 2030, when the next renewal of Measure J is scheduled to appear on the ballot.

Starting the conversation now means giving the community time to think, deliberate and debate what a more flexible, more equitable, and more sustainable Measure J could look like. It is an opportunity, not a threat.

Some have suggested that the best course of action is to wait and see how the next few projects fare.

If both Village Farms and Willowcreek are approved by voters, proponents of Measure J will claim that the system is working. If both are rejected, it may strengthen the case for reform or even invite state intervention.

But the worst-case scenario—the one that is most likely—is that one project passes and one fails.

That would leave Davis in a gray area: not in full noncompliance with state law, but also not building enough housing to meet future RHNA obligations. In that scenario, both court challenges and voter-led reforms could be harder to justify politically.

The reality is this: Measure J may have once served a purpose, but today it functions more as a structural bottleneck than as a meaningful democratic check. And if Davis fails to act, the state may do it for us—not by repealing Measure J, but by enforcing the housing laws we are currently sidestepping.

This is not about abolishing public input or handing the city over to developers. It is about aligning our policies with our values—values that include affordability, inclusion and sustainability.

Reforming Measure J is not a betrayal of democracy; it is a necessary step toward building a more just and livable future.

If we care about housing for students, workers, families and those who need it most, then the time for serious discussion is now. Not in 2030. Not when it is too late. Now.

