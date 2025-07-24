Supervisor Fielder, Homeless Families Celebrate $30 Million Budget Victory and Shelter Policy Reform

by Vanguard Staff

SAN FRANCISCO – Supervisor Jackie Fielder on Tuesday announced what she called a major step forward in addressing family homelessness in San Francisco, unveiling a budget win that includes $30 million for housing homeless families and young adults, along with a new shelter policy aimed at providing greater stability for families.

The announcement follows months of organizing by homeless families and youth who advocated at City Hall, sharing personal stories and pushing city officials to prioritize housing over short-term shelter strategies. Supervisor Fielder credited those families for making the victory possible.

“This win would not have happened without homeless families coming to City Hall themselves to tell their stories and organizing the community for months on end,” Fielder said. “It’s been a priority of mine to end family homelessness in San Francisco and I know that with these families at the helm, we are well on our way.”

At the center of the negotiations was Proposition C, a voter-approved 2018 measure known as the Our City Our Home Fund, which mandates funding for homelessness solutions. The Mayor’s initial proposal would have shifted $88 million out of family-focused categories and toward adult shelter and hygiene. In response, families initially demanded $66 million—an amount they believed would be needed to eliminate family homelessness. Under pressure, a compromise emerged, led by Supervisor Fielder, to restore $30 million for family and youth housing, alongside $9 million for homeless adults.

Advocates saw the outcome as a meaningful victory for housing-focused solutions. Many have argued that the only way to significantly reduce shelter waitlists is to invest directly in permanent housing placements and rent subsidies.

“We won this battle, but the struggle continues,” said Veronica Coto, a representative of the Faith in Action families’ committee. “We’re happy that the Mayor’s office reversed the shelter eviction policy and added critical funding for rent subsidies, and now we need to keep working together to ensure that there are no more children living in the streets.”

Fielder also announced reforms to the city’s controversial Family Shelter Length of Stay Policy, which had been implemented in December 2024 by the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing. Under that policy, families were subject to 90-day time limits in shelters, followed by potential evictions with limited extensions available. The policy prompted outcry from families, educators, and medical professionals, who warned of severe psychological and developmental harm to children.

In response, Fielder introduced legislation requiring a minimum one-year shelter stay for families unable to access housing. That legislation led to negotiations that resulted in a new policy, scheduled to go into effect in October. The revised shelter rules will include an initial 90-day stay, a 90-day extension granted by shelter providers with a grievance process if denied, and further extensions granted by HSH, subject to appeal.

Because of the policy change, Fielder’s ordinance has been continued to the call of the chair in the Rules Committee and may be reintroduced if the new rules create additional hardships for families.

Jennifer Friedenbach, executive director of the Coalition on Homelessness, praised the outcome, noting that families had also secured 125 housing subsidies and new due process protections for shelter residents. “These are important and hard-fought gains. We will keep working together to ensure all children and youth in San Francisco have a safe and decent place to call home,” she said.

Fielder closed by thanking families, colleagues on the Board of Supervisors, medical professionals, teachers, and union allies for backing the effort. “I’d like to thank HSH and the Mayor’s office for listening to families who are, at the end of the day, just fighting for a better future for their children,” she said.

