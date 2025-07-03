Supreme Court’s Ruling on Deportation Practices Raises Constitutional Concerns

By Vanguard Staff

As Americans prepare to celebrate Independence Day, legal scholars and civil rights advocates are warning that a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision has imperiled the very constitutional protections the holiday is meant to honor. In a sharply worded op-ed published this week, Stanford Law Professor Mark Lemley argues that the Court’s June 23 ruling in Department of Homeland Security v. D.V.D. has effectively gutted due process protections and undermined the judiciary’s role as a check on executive power.

At the center of the controversy is a case involving the Trump administration’s expanded deportation practices, which have come under fire for forcibly transferring immigrants — and in some cases, potentially U.S. citizens — to countries with which they have no connection, including active war zones like Libya and South Sudan. Legal experts say the transfers violate federal statutes and constitutional guarantees of due process.

In D.V.D., both a district court and a unanimous federal appellate panel had issued orders barring the deportations. But the Supreme Court stepped in to stay those rulings in a 6–3 decision, allowing the deportations to proceed immediately. While a stay is typically used to pause a lower court’s decision pending further review, critics say this ruling functioned as an endorsement of the administration’s actions — with potentially lethal consequences for those affected.

“This ‘stay’ has exactly the opposite effect of preserving the status quo,” Lemley wrote. “It means that D.V.D. and thousands of others will be sent to war zones where they can be tortured and killed with impunity… without any due process.”

The Supreme Court’s majority offered no explanation for its decision, a practice that has become increasingly common on what legal observers call the Court’s “shadow docket” — a set of emergency orders and summary decisions issued without full briefing or oral argument. The lack of reasoning, Lemley argues, reflects a deeper abandonment of legal norms and accountability.

But the implications of the ruling extend beyond immigration enforcement. In a separate decision last month, the Court signaled that U.S. citizens could also be subject to wrongful deportation without effective judicial recourse, according to Lemley. While individuals may still challenge unlawful orders after the fact, the window for doing so is often measured in hours — and the Court has now narrowed the authority of lower courts to intervene proactively.

Civil liberties groups have expressed growing concern that the judiciary, long viewed as a backstop against unlawful executive action, is retreating from that role. The Trump administration has repeatedly signaled its intent to bypass or ignore laws it deems inconvenient, and the latest rulings suggest that the Court’s conservative majority may be willing to acquiesce.

“The Supreme Court just took much of [the courts’] power away,” Lemley wrote. “In the process, it made it clear that the court intends to side with the Trump administration — and illegality — rather than uphold the rule of law.”

The decision has drawn particular scrutiny due to the high stakes involved. Transfers to countries such as El Salvador — and specifically to facilities like the CECOT prison, where allegations of torture and inhumane conditions have been widely documented — raise serious human rights concerns. Earlier this year, the deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland resident, to El Salvador under similar circumstances triggered a federal lawsuit and national outrage after he reported beatings and psychological abuse.

Now, with the Court refusing to halt such practices, legal experts fear a chilling precedent is being set — one in which neither citizenship nor legal safeguards provide reliable protection.

Lemley warned that the moment represents a critical inflection point in American democracy. “There is a history in this country of Supreme Court justices — not all, but some — growing into the role, putting aside partisan preferences in order to uphold the broader principles of the law,” he wrote. “Those hopes have now been dashed.”

As the Court continues to decide major cases with little transparency or explanation, questions about judicial legitimacy and democratic erosion are taking center stage. For Lemley and others, the danger lies not only in the decisions themselves, but in the growing perception that the Court has abdicated its responsibility to safeguard constitutional rights.

“Whatever you call a government in which thugs roam the streets under cover of law and the court eggs them on just because it can — repressive, authoritarian, fascist — the one thing it isn’t is a constitutional democracy,” Lemley concluded.

