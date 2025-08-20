Davis City Council Officially Names Daryel Dunston as New City Manager

DAVIS — The Davis City Council voted 4-0 on Aug. 19 to approve the contract appointing Daryel Dunston as the next City Manager. Councilmember Josh Chapman was not present for the meeting. Dunston’s first day in the role will be Sept. 15.

Dunston most recently served as Assistant City Manager for the City of Santa Rosa from 2022 to 2025, where he oversaw Planning and Economic Development, Housing and Community Services, Information Technology, the City Clerk’s Office and code enforcement. He previously held several positions in the City of Oakland, including Senior Policy Advisor in the Office of the Vice Mayor, Senior Planner in the Human Services Department, Operations Section Chief within Oakland’s Emergency Operations Center during the COVID-19 pandemic and Oakland’s first Homelessness Administrator.

His background also includes serving as a sworn firefighter, emergency medical technician and assistant fire marshal in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and as senior director in the Community Impact Department at the San Francisco Foundation.

“I am deeply humbled and sincerely appreciative of this distinct honor. I am indebted to the City Council for the confidence and trust they have placed in me, and I will serve Davis with the same empathy, dedication and devotion that I have demonstrated in my previous roles in local government,” Dunston said.

“I intend to build upon the solid foundation County Administrator Webb has laid, and I am committed to working alongside City staff to deliver exceptional programs and services to the residents of Davis for years to come.”

Mayor Bapu Vaitla said, “We welcome Daryel Dunston with great enthusiasm. Daryel has extensive experience in public service, beginning his career as a firefighter and moving on to work in a variety of roles in Oakland, San Francisco and most recently, Santa Rosa where he was an Assistant City Manager. Daryel’s unique mix of administrative skill, personal warmth and technical knowledge stood out among our pool of excellent candidates.”

Vice Mayor Donna Neville said, “I am really looking forward to working with Daryel as our next City Manager. He brings great experience and energy, and I believe he is the right person to help us navigate the challenging issues we face.”

Councilmember Josh Chapman added, “I’m thrilled to welcome Daryel Dunston as our new City Manager. Daryel brings a wealth of experience in local government, community development and public service, and we’re confident his leadership will help guide our city into a strong and vibrant future.”

Councilmember Linda Deos said, “Throughout his career, Daryel has shown a deep commitment to public service through leadership roles in housing, emergency management and public safety. That kind of dedication and versatility speaks volumes and will be an asset to our community.”

Councilmember Gloria Partida said, “I am excited to begin working with Daryel Dunston, and I believe the community will be well served under his leadership. Daryel brings both an understanding of who we are and what our potential is and I am grateful to my council colleagues and Bob Murray and Associates for going through the selection process in a thoughtful and thorough manner.”

Dunston’s career achievements include opening a new family shelter in partnership with the City of Emeryville, launching Santa Rosa’s first government transparency data dashboard, signing a mutual-aid agreement with the California Office of Emergency Services, obtaining the State of California’s Pro-housing Designation, securing approximately $35 million in new funding from the state and the Kaiser Foundation, and leading the process to establish an Enhanced Infrastructure Financing District in Santa Rosa’s downtown corridor.

He was recognized in Who’s Who in America in 2024 for his career contributions and received North Bay Business Journal’s Forty Under 40 honor in 2023. Dunston graduated at the top of his recruit class in the fire academy and earned the Fire Chief’s Award for his contributions.

He completed undergraduate studies at the University of Virginia and earned his graduate degree from UC Berkeley’s Goldman School of Public Policy. He has served on multiple advisory boards, including UC San Francisco’s Community Engagement Council, University of San Francisco’s School of Management Board of Advisors and the Goldman School’s Board of Advisors, where he also served three terms as Alumni Board Chair.

Dunston and his wife have two children, ages 12 and eight. He enjoys cycling, writing and golf, and said his family looks forward to learning more about Davis and discovering the city’s unique character.

