Everyday Injustice: The Hidden Injustices in America’s Courtrooms and a Call for Accountability

The real story is quieter, hidden in county courthouses across the country.
Most people learn about the criminal legal system through headlines. They hear about the sensational murder trial, the death penalty verdict, the exoneration of someone wrongfully convicted, or the police killing of an unarmed Black man. These stories matter—but they represent only a fraction of what happens in America’s courtrooms every day.
The real story is quieter, hidden in plain sight in county courthouses across the country. And unless someone is watching, it almost always goes untold.
For years, the Vanguard has documented this “everyday injustice”—the routine harm, inequity, and abuse that shapes the lives of thousands of people each day. It’s not the rare, high-profile case that defines the system. It’s the constant, grinding machinery that processes people without adequate oversight or accountability.
The Media Blind Spot
Mainstream media simply does not have the resources to regularly cover courts. Outside of a few headline cases, most proceedings happen without a reporter in the room. This lack of coverage means police misconduct and prosecutorial overreach often escape public attention entirely.
A Transparency Gap in the Courts
Courts are the least transparent branch of government. While legislative and executive actions are subject to regular public scrutiny, courtrooms can operate with very little oversight. This environment allows patterns of abuse to flourish unchecked.
What We See Every Day
By sitting in court, day after day, the Vanguard has documented the recurring patterns that define everyday injustice:
- Overcharging: Punishments that far exceed the conduct, as in this felony case over a minor theft.
- Racial disparities: Black and Brown defendants facing disproportionate prosecution, like gang enhancements added with no credible evidence.
- Excessive bail: People held pretrial solely because they can’t afford release, as seen in this case where bail was set far above ability to pay.
- Under-resourced defense: Public defenders forced to carry unmanageable caseloads, as reported in our series on indigent defense.
- Delays and plea pressure: Defendants held for months or years before trial, forcing pleas to gain release, such as this man who pled after years in custody without trial.
- Prosecutorial misconduct: Withholding evidence or improper arguments, as in this overturned conviction case.
- Inhumanity: Cases that criminalize poverty or mental illness, like the arrest of a homeless man for sitting in a park after hours.
The Human Stories That Go Unnoticed
Sometimes the most revealing cases are not the biggest ones. A homeless man accused of having a bomb breaks down crying in court. A shoplifting suspect is body-slammed by police. These moments are rarely front-page news, but they are windows into the way the system really works.
Why Court Watch Matters
The Vanguard’s court watch initiative exists to bridge the gap between what happens in court and what the public hears about it. By observing, documenting, and reporting on these proceedings, we create a public record that can be used to expose patterns of misconduct, push for reform, and hold powerful actors accountable.
Everyday injustice is not rare. It is the norm. And if we want a fairer, more humane legal system, we need to start paying attention—not just when the cameras are rolling, but every single day.
1 comment
Like using democrat controlled jurisdictions and leftist judges to go after political opponents in an election season?