Everyday Injustice: The Hidden Injustices in America’s Courtrooms and a Call for Accountability

The real story is quieter, hidden in county courthouses across the country.

Most people learn about the criminal legal system through headlines. They hear about the sensational murder trial, the death penalty verdict, the exoneration of someone wrongfully convicted, or the police killing of an unarmed Black man. These stories matter—but they represent only a fraction of what happens in America’s courtrooms every day.

The real story is quieter, hidden in plain sight in county courthouses across the country. And unless someone is watching, it almost always goes untold.

For years, the Vanguard has documented this “everyday injustice”—the routine harm, inequity, and abuse that shapes the lives of thousands of people each day. It’s not the rare, high-profile case that defines the system. It’s the constant, grinding machinery that processes people without adequate oversight or accountability.

The Media Blind Spot

Mainstream media simply does not have the resources to regularly cover courts. Outside of a few headline cases, most proceedings happen without a reporter in the room. This lack of coverage means police misconduct and prosecutorial overreach often escape public attention entirely.

A Transparency Gap in the Courts

Courts are the least transparent branch of government. While legislative and executive actions are subject to regular public scrutiny, courtrooms can operate with very little oversight. This environment allows patterns of abuse to flourish unchecked.

What We See Every Day

By sitting in court, day after day, the Vanguard has documented the recurring patterns that define everyday injustice:

The Human Stories That Go Unnoticed

Sometimes the most revealing cases are not the biggest ones. A homeless man accused of having a bomb breaks down crying in court. A shoplifting suspect is body-slammed by police. These moments are rarely front-page news, but they are windows into the way the system really works.

Why Court Watch Matters

The Vanguard’s court watch initiative exists to bridge the gap between what happens in court and what the public hears about it. By observing, documenting, and reporting on these proceedings, we create a public record that can be used to expose patterns of misconduct, push for reform, and hold powerful actors accountable.

Everyday injustice is not rare. It is the norm. And if we want a fairer, more humane legal system, we need to start paying attention—not just when the cameras are rolling, but every single day.

