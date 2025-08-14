FJP Slams Trump’s National Guard Deployment in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Fair and Just Prosecution (FJP) on Wednesday condemned President Trump’s efforts to federalize control of the Metropolitan Police Department and deploy the National Guard in Washington, D.C., calling it an authoritarian escalation that threatens public safety and the rule of law.

FJP, a network of newly-elected local prosecutors committed to fairness, equity, compassion, and fiscal responsibility, issued a statement saying, “This marked escalation in authoritarian tactics undermines not just the public safety and security of D.C., but threatens the safety and rule of law in every jurisdiction that does not support the agenda of the current Administration.”

The president has framed the action as an extraordinary measure necessary to address crime in the capital. However, data from the Justice Department show the violent crime rate is at its lowest in 30 years, and most serious offenses are now lower in Washington than during Trump’s first term.

FJP argued the president is using unprecedented federal force in ways openly hostile to the rule of law, eroding public trust, undermining local law enforcement, and threatening public safety to address what they describe as a nonexistent crisis.

“Neither the residents of D.C. nor their elected leaders have asked for this unprecedented escalation of federal law enforcement in their communities. The local leaders of the District — chosen by their communities — have shown their strong ability to make progress and reduce crime in the city,” Aramis Ayala, FJP’s executive director, said.

Ayala said she is deeply concerned about the president’s actions this week, which she warned “undermine that progress and the will of the voters in the District of Columbia.”

She added that the true path to strengthening public safety is well known and requires investing in affordable housing, healthcare, mental health services, education, substance abuse treatment, and meaningful employment opportunities.

FJP also rejected the claim that National Guard deployment enhances security. “Deploying the National Guard does not make D.C. safer, as D.C. is designed for national threats and security,” the organization said.

“These tactics are designed solely to manipulate people’s fears and concerns for broader power and control. They will ultimately diminish public confidence in law enforcement and waste federal resources better invested in legitimate efforts to build healthy and safe communities,” Ayala said.

