Does the Phrase ‘NEVER AGAIN’ Apply to the Palestinian People in Gaza and the West Bank?

By Malik Washington, Destination Freedom Media Group

Starving Palestinians

When the Holocaust happened during World War II, the entire world community was shocked, mortified, and sickened by the horrific atrocities visited upon Jewish human beings by Hitler’s Nazis. The phrase “NEVER AGAIN” became the mantra embraced by human beings across the world who stand guard against the rise of another dictator or regime that dares to wage a campaign of genocide against any nation or people regardless of their religion, race or national origin. This has always been my understanding of the phrase “NEVER AGAIN.” It is also my firm belief that the Palestinian people are deserving and in need of protection by the world community before they are utterly destroyed by the Israeli Defense Forces.

FAMINE AND GENOCIDE IS HAPPENING!

Rather than continue to offer my opinion on these topics, I’ve chosen to report and share some facts and evidence I’ve discovered through months of research. Famine and genocide are happening in Gaza. I begin my exposé by highlighting two remarkable articles which contain intriguing satellite images. The first was published in December 2023 by (State Source of the article here). The article began this way: “The Israeli operation in the Gaza Strip has destroyed a vast amount of agricultural land. Satellite images are the only way of observing the damage amid ongoing, fierce fighting. According to one analyst, 22% of arable land has already been destroyed, and the fighting will leave a lasting mark on the Palestinian enclave.”

Article Link: https://observers.france24.com/en/middle-east/20231212-in-gaza-an-estimated-22-of-agricultural-land-has-been-destroyed-since-the-start-of-the-conflict

Satellite images show destruction of trees (top) and greenhouses (bottom) in north Gaza. Yin et al (2025)

Photo credit: https://theconversation.com/gaza-we-analysed-a-year-of-satellite-images-to-map-the-scale-of-agricultural-destruction-248796

Here we have shared a couple of satellite images which clearly show the decimation and destruction of agricultural land by the IDF. Remember, these images and reports are from November/December 2023 and February 2024. Perhaps this is not a “smoking gun” but when we consider the totality of the conditions on the ground unfolding presently in Gaza it is something that must be considered. On August 3, 2025 PBS-NewsHour interviewed Olga Trevko who is the spokesperson for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Human Affairs in Gaza. During the interview Ms. Trevko said: “The situation in terms of starvation crisis and the level of hunger here has reached unprecedented levels. And it’s now very visible and obvious to the eye. So, the whole world has now seen these horrifying pictures of children and adults who are obviously starving. “The fact that it is now manifesting itself in people’s bodies, means that it has been happening over all these months that we’ve said that there is a crisis and it must be addressed immediately.”

Muhammad Zakariya Ayyoub al-Matouq, an 18-month-old child, in Gaza City, 21 July 2025. Photograph: Ahmed Jihad Ibrahim Al-arini/Anadolu/Getty Images

Photo credit: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2025/aug/06/gaza-photo-child-malnourished-medical

According to UNICEF, more than 320,000 children, the entire population under age 5 in Gaza are at risk of acute malnutrition.” Source: The Daily Podcast (August 1, 2025 produced by The New York Times)

Link: https://www.nytimes.com/2025/08/01/podcasts/the-daily/israel-society-gaza-starvation.html?register=email&auth=register-email#

This shocking exclusive by TruthOut solidifies our argument.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a statement during a visit to the site of the Weizmann Institute of Science, which was hit by an Iranian missile barrage, in the central city of Rehovot on June 20, 2025 [Jack Guez/Pool/AFP]

Photo credit: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/6/25/israel-thinks-netanyahu-is-victorious-against-iran-what-will-he-do-next

Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu, members of his defense cabinet and even some media outlets in the United States have been not just denying the existence of starvation in Gaza, they have gone as far to say that the United Nations and even the World Food Program was waging an “info-war” of false propagation against the State of Israel.

Fact check: Netanyahu’s disinformation about famine in Gaza

https://www.dw.com/en/fact-check-aid-groups-contradict-israeli-gaza-claims/a-73456462

Netanyahu’s claim of no starvation in Gaza contradicts widespread reports of a growing hunger crisis

CBN News QuickStart Podcast – August 1st (Gaza starvation claims disputed) and August 7th (Israel battles fake news)

https://cbn.com/podcasts/news-quick-start

How Is Western Media Framing the Famine Catastrophe in the Gaza Strip? https://institute.aljazeera.net/en/ajr/article/3230

Genocide, Displacement and Starvation in Gaza: The Urgent Need for a Permanent Ceasefire and Protection of Civilians – Letter from the State of Palestine

https://www.un.org/unispal/document/letter-from-the-state-of-palestine-23apr25

Genocide is taking place in Gaza and Europe is duty bound to stop it, Israeli scholar says

https://www.euronews.com/2025/08/01/genocide-is-taking-place-in-gaza-and-europe-is-duty-bound-to-stop-it-israeli-scholar-says

Is Israel Committing Genocide in Gaza? New Report from BU School of Law’s International Human Rights Clinic Lays Out Case (Boston University)

These denials of starvation and genocide in Gaza (above) as well as the allegations that the United Nations has fabricated evidence prompted me to conduct more research. Here we present an authentic, verified, and confirmable bullet point presentation that documents in chronological order historic and current examples where the United Nations (UN), particularly its Human Rights and humanitarian branches, ACCURATELY IDENTIFIED OR PREDICTED FAMINE OR GENOCIDE.

🌍 Africa

Rwanda (1994 Genocide) UN Special Rapporteurs and the UN Assistance Mission for Rwanda (UNAMIR) raised repeated warnings about ethnic violence and preparations for genocide, which were largely ignored by major powers. Source : UN Security Council Reports; “Report of the Independent Inquiry into the Actions of the United Nations during the 1994 Genocide in Rwanda” (1999) [UN Doc S/1999/1257].

Somalia Famine (2011) FAO and UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) declared famine in parts of Somalia after repeated early warnings. The famine killed more than 250,000 people, half of them children under five. Source : FAO-WFP Somalia Food Security and Nutrition Analysis Unit, 2013.

South Sudan (2017–2023) UN repeatedly warned of ethnic cleansing and potential famine due to civil conflict and deliberate blockage of aid. Source : UN Human Rights Council, A/HRC/37/71 (2018); WFP Situation Reports.



🇪🇺 Europe

Bosnia and Herzegovina (1992–1995) UN officials and the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) documented systematic ethnic cleansing and warned of the genocide at Srebrenica in advance. Source : UNPROFOR documents; ICTY Final Judgment in Prosecutor v. Radovan Karadžić (2016).



🌏 Southeast Asia

Myanmar (Rohingya Crisis, 2017–present) The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights warned of “textbook ethnic cleansing” of Rohingya Muslims in Rakhine State by Myanmar military forces. Source : OHCHR statements, August 2017; UN Fact-Finding Mission Report (2018), A/HRC/39/64.



🌍 Middle East – Special Focus on Gaza & West Bank

Gaza Humanitarian Crisis (2007–present, worsening in 2023–2025) Repeated UN warnings of deteriorating humanitarian conditions in Gaza, exacerbated by blockade, infrastructure collapse, and armed conflict. In 2023 , UN Human Rights Office and WFP warned of famine risk due to Israeli blockade and targeting of aid convoys. In 2024–2025 , UN OCHA and IPC (Integrated Food Security Phase Classification) stated that Gaza had reached Phase 5 (Catastrophic) famine conditions in parts of northern Gaza. As of August 2025 , the UN confirms that tens of thousands of children face imminent death due to starvation , with Israeli restrictions on food and fuel as the cause. Sources : UN OCHA Gaza Situation Reports – 2023–2025 World Food Programme (WFP) Briefing, June 2025 FAO & IPC Global Platform, July 2025 UNRWA Commissioner-General’s Statement, July 2025



After reviewing this historical data, our readers may be compelled to ask: “Why would the United Nations start lying to or misleading the world community now?” Here is my point. Allegations by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and far-right U.S media that the United Nations is falsely reporting starvation in Gaza are not supported by fact. The United Nations has a long standing, independently verified track record of accurately identifying famine and genocide conditions around the world. From Rwanda to Bosnia and from South Sudan to Myanmar the UN has been there. In Gaza, multiple UN agencies including the World Food Programme (WFP), UNRWA, and as earlier mentioned here, the UN Office for the Coordination of Human Affairs (OCHA), have used standardized internationally accepted metrics such as the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) to confirm famine.

These reports, some of which we cite here, are further substantiated by eyewitness accounts, satellite imagery, humanitarian organization assessments and independent NGO findings. Attempts to discredit these warnings serve only to obstruct humanitarian aid and further endanger civilian lives particularly children!

EXECUTION OF THOSE SEEKING AID

*Over 60,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s assault on Gaza. Nearly half of those killed in the war have been women and children. 18, 592 Children Dead and 9,782 Women Dead per the Gaza Health Ministry.

*More than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli gun fire while seeking aid since May 2025 according to witnesses, health officials and the United Nations Human Rights Office. Source: Article by AP journalists Wafaa Shurafa and Samy Magdy entitled: Palestinian Death Toll in Israel-Hamas war passes 60,000 Gaza Health Ministry says.

I spend numerous hours every day of the week studying a variety of media and news platforms in order to obtain an accurate picture of the war and humanitarian crisis in both Gaza and the West Bank. There appears to be a plethora of misinformation emanating from the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) in regard to the deaths of Palestinians seeking aid. The IDF says it only fires “warning shots” when Palestinians get to close to fences or barricades surrounding aid. However, the death toll numbers say something completely different.

What we know about the killing of Palestinians at a food point in Gaza

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2025/jun/04/what-is-known-about-palestinians-being-shot-while-trying-to-access-food-in-gaza

Gaza: Israeli Killings of Palestinians Seeking Food Are War Crimes

https://www.hrw.org/news/2025/08/01/gaza-israeli-killings-of-palestinians-seeking-food-are-war-crimes

Along this same subject are the multiple reports that Palestinians are being killed while attempting to access aid at distribution centers erected by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

During my research I have discovered that the Executive Chairman of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) is a gentleman by the name of Johnnie Moore Jr. Mr. Moore is an Evangelical Christian leader with strong ties to the Republican Party. Mr. Moore is also a former Vice President of Communications at scandal-ridden Liberty University in Virginia.

Truth, justice, and the Liberty Way

https://virginiabusiness.com/truth-justice-and-the-liberty-way

Sin and Scandal at Liberty University

https://www.rollingstone.com/culture/culture-features/jerry-fallwell-jr-becki-giancarlo-granda-scandal-liberty-university-1075672

Liberty University Fined $14M Over Campus Safety

Here Is the Entire James MacDonald’s Hot Mic Transcript : “This Is a New Friendship With Christianity Today.

In the fall of 2018, Johnnie Moore was involved in a scandal concerning a hot-mic recording during a conversation with James MacDonald. The 50-minute recording, which was later aired by Chicago radio host Mancow Muller, captured MacDonald making vulgar and offensive remarks, including jokes about planting child pornography on the computer of Harold Smith, former CEO of Christianity Today, and suggesting that journalist Julie Roys and Christianity Today editor Mark Galli were having an illicit affair. Moore, who was present on the call and served as a public relations consultant for MacDonald, did not object to these comments; instead, he laughed and at times agreed with MacDonald’s statements; (4:09 – 5:01 (Roys) & 7:33 – relationship with Falwell)

https://thewartburgwatch.com/2019/04/17/here-is-the-entire-james-macdonalds-hot-mic-transcript-this-is-a-new-friendship-with-christianity-today

On June 26, 2025 Johnnie Moore was a guest on the Quick Start Podcast at CBN.com. Here is one of the many comments Mr. Moore made during that interview. “We (GHF) created secure distribution centers and those secure distribution centers are staffed by a combination of American contractors and local Gazans. Those American contractors provide a sense of security and the place is designed to make it feel secure.” On their face, these comments by Mr. Moore are inaccurate and misleading, they also are in stark contradiction to numerous articles written by Associated Press (AP) journalists who’ve been covering the Israeli-Hamas War for many months AND the interview with Anthony Aguilar, a retired U.S. soldier who worked as a subcontractor with UG Solutions in the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation aid delivery operation.

SUMMARY OF AP ARTICLES FROM LATE MAY THROUGH EARLY AUGUST 2025

1.) “Deadly Rush at Israeli-Backed Aid Site in Northern Gaza” By Wafaa Shurafa (AP) May 31, 2025 NOTES: 18 Palestinians were killed and dozens were injured in a stampede while rushing to a Gaza Humanitarian Foundation distribution site near Beit Lahia.

2.) “Scores Killed as Crowds Gather for Food in Rafah” By Samy Magdy (AP) June 7, 2025. NOTES: 26 Palestinians dead after Israeli troops fired “warning shots” ; this triggered confusion and a crowd crush at a GHF convoy.

3.)”Aid Line Chaos Leaves 15 Dead in Gaza City ” By Samya Kullab (AP) June 20, 2025. NOTES: 15 Palestinians killed as food queues turned violent; GHF trucks had been delayed hours

4.) “Rising Death Toll as Palestinians Seek Food Amid Gaza Crisis”–Joint byline: Wafaa Shurafa and Samya Kullab (AP) July 5, 2025

5.) “Israel-Backed Foundation Faces Scrutiny Over Safety at Aid Sites” –By Samy Magdy (AP) July 18, 2025. NOTES: This Investigative piece summarizes all fatalities since May 2025 associated with Palestinians seeking food and aid from sites run and operated by the GHF.

6.) Israeli troops opened fire towards crowds of Palestinians seeking food from distribution hubs run by a U.S. and Israeli backed group in Gaza killing at least 32 people…… By Wafaa Shurafa and Samy Magdy (AP) July 19, 2025 and finally

7.) Israel plans to take over Gaza City to pressure Hamas; Worries rise for civilians and hostages. By Wafaa Shurafa, Sam Metz and Samy Magdy (AP) AUGUST 8, 2025. NOTES: “There is nothing left to occupy. There is no Gaza left.”——Maysaa al-Heila (lives in a displacement camp)

One of the most earth-shattering revelations which I believe literally obliterates Mr. Moore’s narrative came out of an interview conducted by journalist Jeremy Bowen with the BBC news service.

Mr. Bowen interviewed a former U.S. Army Special Forces (Green Beret) Lieutenant Colonel Anthony Aguilar with 25 years of prior military experience who worked with the GHF! This retired U.S. Army Colonel had this to say about his experience in Gaza: “they (GHF) are guilty of war crimes….and in my entire career I’ve never witnessed the level of brutality at the hands of the IDF and U.S. contractors against unarmed civilians.” Ladies and gentlemen please listen for yourselves.

Exclusive: GHF ‘complicit in war crimes’ in Gaza, says former aid contractor

https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20250730-exclusive-ghf-complicit-in-war-crimes-in-gaza-says-former-aid-contractor

“Designed as Death Traps”: Fmr. Green Beret Who Worked at Gaza Food Sites Reveals Rampant War Crimes

https://www.democracynow.org/2025/7/29/anthony_aguilar_ghf_war_crimes

ISRAELI SETTLER VIOLENCE IN THE WEST BANK

“There must be accountability for this criminal and terroristic act.” These were the words of Mike Huckabee, the U.S. Ambassador to Israel. Mr. Huckabee was commenting on the horrific murder of U.S. citizen Sayfollah Musallet. Sayfollah was beaten to death by a mob of Israeli settlers in the West Bank.

Relatives mourn Palestinian American beaten to death by Israeli settlers: ‘He made everyone feel loved’

Photo Credit: https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/jul/16/sayfollah-musallet-west-bank-florida

Family of American citizen killed by Israeli settlers demands US probe

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/7/12/family-of-american-citizen-killed-by-israeli-settlers-demands-us-probe

Sayfollah was the fifth American citizen killed in the West Bank since October 7, 2023. “According to the United Nations, there have been approximately 700 attacks on Palestinians or their property in the West Bank in 2025, a 15 percent increase from 2024.”

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/7/15/attacks-on-palestinians-intensifying-in-occupied-west-bank-un-rights

When we discuss the murder of Americans citizens in the West Bank, we must take into consideration that there have not been any suspects charged nor have there been any meaningful investigations launched. Ambassador Huckabee said that Sayfollah’s death was an “act of terror.” With that in mind, I know for a fact that the U.S. Attorney General, Pam Bondi, can task the Director of the FBI, Kash Patel, to investigate this crime. The terms “extra-judicial” and “extra-territorial” authority apply here. Think of an incident such as the bombing of the U.S.S. Cole in Yemen. The FBI sent a team over immediately to investigate that particular act of terror. However, there appears to be no political will and interest by government officials in Washington, D.C. to investigate or solve this ongoing situation in the West Bank.

Sayfollah was from Tampa, Florida. He was a huge fan of the major league baseball team, the Tampa Bay Rays. He sold ice cream at home and his family described him as one of the kindest young men you could ever meet. This leads me to ask these questions: “Is there a lesser value placed on the life of a Palestinian American than that of other Americans? What will it take to convince the White House to get involved here.”

AWDAH HATHALEEN AND PROJECT ESTHER

I took the death of Awdah Hathaleen (below – left) personal. Hathaleen was an award-winning director who collaborated with Basel Adra in creating the documentary “No Other Land.”

Link to streaming of "No Other Land": https://releasing.dogwoof.com/no-other-land

Mr. Hathaleen was invited to the Bay Area in Northern California by a Rabbi in Oakland in order to speak at a conference which was providing a safe space for multicultural and interfaith dialogue on topics covered in the film. In June 2025, Mr. Hathaleen and his cousin showed up at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) with VALID VISAS in hand. For a reason that is still unclear, Mr. Hathaleen was detained by U.S. authorities and sent back to his home in the West Bank. Upon his arrival, Mr. Hathaleen was allegedly shot by a man who was illegally in his neighborhood. The alleged murderer of Mr. Hathaleen was an infamous Israeli settler by the name of Yinon Levi. Mr. Levi was caught on camera with his gun at the scene. U.S. Representative Lateefah Simon and her office have been attempting to obtain answers as to why Mr. Hathaleen and his cousin were detained in the first place.

PROJECT ESTHER

I believe strongly that Mr. Hathaleen and his cousin were the victims and the targets of a shadowy program created by the Heritage Foundation and embraced by the U.S. government known as Project ESTHER.

Project ESTHER (Education in Service to the Holocaust and Ethnic Reconciliation) is a controversial initiative launched by the Heritage Foundation in early 2024. Publicly framed as a campaign to combat antisemitism and promote Holocaust education, Project ESTHER has been criticized for operating as a covert surveillance and pressure program targeting pro-Palestinian activism on U.S. college campuses. The project reportedly maintains a centralized database of student organizations, faculty members, and non-profits that voice opposition to Israeli military actions or support Palestinian human rights. Project ESTHER partners with politically aligned think tanks, legal advocacy groups, and media outlets to pressure universities to defund or deregister targeted organizations and to discipline faculty critical of Israel.

Here is a list of targeted groups, organizations and institutions which have attracted the unwanted attention of those implementing Project ESTHER’S policies and directives.

Targeted Institutions and Organizations (Reported):

Universities/Colleges: Columbia University University of California, Berkeley Harvard University University of Michigan George Washington University

Pro-Palestinian/Nonprofits Targeted: Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) Jewish Voice for Peace American Muslims for Palestine The Palestine Legal Project US Campaign for Palestinian Rights



On its face, Project ESTHER seeks to eradicate pro-Palestinian activism and advocacy BUT ITS UNDERLYING AGENDA IS TO SILENCE AND CRUSH ALL PROGRESSIVE MOVEMENTS. Since colleges and universities have been of special interest to those who propagate the Project ESTHER agenda and strategy, I encourage all students to listen to the interview with New York Times Investigative Correspondent Katie J.M. Baker. Here is the link to the podcast interview.

Link to Project Esther Podcast: https://www.nytimes.com/2025/07/16/podcasts/the-daily/project-esther-antisemitism-heritage-foundation.html

I encourage all truth and knowledge seekers to listen to this enlightening interview. I end this lengthy piece by asking the International community to come together in solidarity in order to denounce the newly announced plan to occupy Gaza City. I ask humanitarians everywhere to join me in calling out Hamas on their use of barbaric psychological torture tactics of Jewish hostages. Release the Hostages Now! Prime Minister Netanyahu, his defense cabinet and the IDF must not be allowed to continue their genocidal military campaign.

In video, Hamas forces hostage Evyatar David to dig what he fears will be his own grave

https://www.timesofisrael.com/a-living-skeleton-buried-alive-hostage-evyatar-davids-family-publishes-clip-of-hamas-video

“NEVER AGAIN” MUST APPLY TO THE ENTIRE HUMAN RACE AND NOT JUST A SELECT FEW.

We leave you with this song and video:

Get Up, Stand Up (1973) – Bob Marley & The Wailers

Malik Washington is a freelance journalist and Director at Destination: Freedom and Destination Freedom Media Group. For over 13 years, Malik has been a published journalist and news reporter focusing on criminal justice issues, conditions of confinement in jails and prisons, as well as hot-button political issues. You can reach him via email: mwashington@destination-freedom.org

Suggestions or leads on stories are always welcome.

