Oakland Mayor Backs Senate Bill 79 to Address Housing Crisis

U.S. Congresswoman Barbara Lee speaking with attendees at the 2019 California Democratic Party State Convention at the George R. Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, California. (Credit: Flickr under Creative Commons licence)

OAKLAND, CA – Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee has issued her support for Senate Bill 79, legislation introduced by State Senator Scott Wiener that would legalize multifamily housing near major transit stops across California. In a letter to Wiener dated August 21, Lee said the bill is a necessary statewide response to the Bay Area’s escalating housing crisis, one that she believes will both expand affordability and advance California’s climate goals.

“As Mayor of Oakland, I want to express my support for Senate Bill 79 (Wiener) relating to transit-oriented development that seeks to create more housing,” Lee wrote.

The Bay Area has become the epicenter of California’s affordability struggles, with skyrocketing rents and housing costs forcing out longtime residents and reshaping entire communities. Lee said she sees the effects of the crisis daily in Oakland, where displacement disproportionately impacts low-income households, seniors, and communities of color.

“I see firsthand the urgent need for more housing that is affordable, sustainable, and accessible to working families. The Bay Area continues to face a housing affordability crisis, with rising rents and displacement disproportionately affecting low-income communities, seniors, and communities of color. At the same time, we must ensure that new housing development strengthens, rather than undermines, our commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and creating a more transit-oriented, equitable future,” she wrote.

SB 79 has become one of the most closely watched bills of the legislative session. It mandates statewide up-zoning near qualifying transit stops, including train and subway stations as well as rapid bus lines. The measure ties allowable building height to transit service levels, ranging from 55 to 75 feet within a quarter-mile of a station, and sets scaled allowances further out. The bill also requires that a portion of new development include subsidized affordable housing.

Supporters argue that SB 79 represents one of the most significant tools to address California’s severe housing shortage while simultaneously tackling climate pollution and traffic congestion. According to California YIMBY, which is sponsoring the measure along with groups like SPUR and Streets For All, the bill would ensure between 7 and 13 percent of new homes built under its provisions are affordable to low-income households, while leaving design standards, permitting processes, and fees under local control.

Lee stressed the importance of building homes where people can rely on public transit instead of cars. “SB 79 takes important steps to address these challenges by ensuring that new homes are built where residents can access jobs, schools, and services without reliance on cars; streamlining approvals for multi-family housing near transit; and empowering transit agencies to build housing on their land, expanding opportunities for affordable development and increasing ridership,” she wrote.

Oakland, she added, has long pursued transit-oriented development but cannot shoulder the crisis on its own. “Oakland has long been a leader in pursuing equitable transit-oriented development, but we cannot meet the scale of this crisis alone. SB 79 provides essential statewide standards and tools to ensure that all communities do their part in addressing California’s housing shortage, while advancing our shared climate and equity goals,” Lee wrote.

The mayor’s endorsement adds to a growing list of elected officials and advocacy groups backing the legislation. Earlier this month, the California Democratic Party overwhelmingly endorsed SB 79 by a 111-62 vote, a decision many observers said represented a major turning point in the party’s approach to housing policy. Housing advocate Jordan Grimes called it a “sea change,” noting that just a few years ago the party was dominated by anti-housing voices.

State Senator Wiener has framed SB 79 as a bill that directly connects housing growth to California’s climate goals. “The California Democratic Party just voted to support our legislation to allow more housing near train & subway stations & rapid bus stops. SB 79 means more housing, stronger transit, less traffic congestion & lower carbon emissions,” Wiener said.

The endorsement also underscores the political momentum behind SB 79 as it advances through the Assembly. The bill has already cleared multiple committees and passed the Senate floor in June by a 21-13 vote. Advocates argue that with California’s median home price now exceeding $900,000, and the typical family earning less than half of the $237,000 annual income required to afford it, bold action is necessary.

Still, the legislation faces opposition. Some local officials and advocacy groups warn that the bill risks undermining local planning efforts and could inadvertently fuel luxury development. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said last week she opposes SB 79 unless it is amended to exempt cities with state-compliant housing plans. Others, including grassroots coalitions like Neighbors For A Better California, argue the bill’s language around bus stops is overly broad and could allow developers to exploit loopholes.

Despite the pushback, Lee’s support signals growing recognition among California leaders that statewide action is required. Her letter framed SB 79 not just as a housing bill, but as a climate and equity measure.

“For these reasons, I am proud to support SB 79. Thank you for your leadership,” Lee concluded.

With Oakland joining other major cities in endorsing the legislation, the debate over SB 79 highlights the broader struggle over California’s housing future: whether the state will take stronger steps to mandate density near transit or continue to leave the issue largely to local discretion. The outcome could reshape how and where Californians live for decades to come.

