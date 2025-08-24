Villaraigosa and Bianco Gain Law Enforcement Group’s Backing in Governor Race

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Peace Officers Research Association of California (PORAC), which represents more than 86,000 members of public safety and 960 organizations, announced its endorsement of Democrat Antonio Villaraigosa and Republican Chad Bianco for governor. PORAC said both candidates have “demonstrated a commitment to delivering real results on public safety” and addressing law enforcement challenges in California. As the state faces an ongoing fight with the Trump administration and prepares for the midterm election, PORAC said the role of governor will be crucial in carrying California forward.

Since 1953, PORAC has existed as a professional federation of law enforcement agencies at the local, state and federal levels. During elections, the group commonly releases endorsements and voting guides to inform the public of its decisions. According to PORAC, its values include protecting the rights of peace officers, promoting public awareness of the profession and maintaining professionalism. Endorsements often reflect this law enforcement focus.

Villaraigosa struggled in his early education before turning his life around by taking extra classes and transferring to UCLA, according to California Community Colleges. He earned a degree in history before attending the People’s College of Law. He held multiple public positions, including president of a union representing civil rights lawyers and member of the Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Board. His early commitment to education continued into his political career, where he advocated for community college as a way to help people develop job skills.

PORAC noted that Villaraigosa, who served as mayor of Los Angeles and speaker of the California State Assembly, has extensive experience working with law enforcement and communities to enforce policies that “strengthen public safety and improve quality of life.” As mayor, PORAC said Los Angeles “experienced historic reductions” in crime due to his work in expanding the sworn officer workforce and promoting community-based policing. His campaign for governor focuses on law enforcement investments, streamlining housing and infrastructure construction, and helping make life affordable for working families.

“Antonio Villaraigosa knows that strong public safety builds safer communities. As mayor, he slashed violent crime through smart policing and community collaboration,” PORAC President Brian R. Marvel said. “His proven leadership unites people to solve tough public safety challenges, exactly what California needs to thrive.”

“I am honored and humbled to have earned PORAC’s endorsement, the largest public safety organization in the state,” Villaraigosa said in response to the support. “As mayor of Los Angeles we reduced violent crime by 48%, took illegal guns off the streets, created innovative gang intervention programs, and hired nearly a thousand police officers, increasing the Police Department to 10,000 officers for the first time in the city’s history. I’m proud of that record and will continue to make public safety a top priority as governor.”

Some criticisms of Villaraigosa involve his urging students to return to class after a walkout against anti-immigration legislation, despite standing with them days earlier, according to Dissent Magazine. Others accuse him of benefiting from industries that exploit vulnerable people, reported the Los Angeles Times. These claims stem from his campaign donations from Herbalife, which was fined for deceptive business practices, and payday lenders, who often provide high-interest loans in low-income communities.

Four years after moving to California from Utah, Bianco attended the San Bernardino Police Academy in 1993, according to Bianco for Governor. He was hired by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, where he “dedicated over 31 years to protecting the community.” He ran for sheriff in 2018 and 2022, winning both elections. In office, he sought to “stabilize the department’s finances” and build community connections.

Bianco, currently serving as Riverside County sheriff, has led his career “as a principled leader who refuses to compromise on the critical importance of public safety,” PORAC said. They cited his department as “effective, transparent, and respected,” emphasizing recruitment, retention, education and modernization of training practices, along with a commitment to deputies and the community. Bianco’s campaign prioritizes public safety, lowering living costs for working families, and “restoring common sense to Sacramento to focus on our most pressing challenges,” according to PORAC.

Marvel said Bianco’s career demonstrates his qualifications. “From his first day in uniform to his leadership as a sheriff, [he] has experienced the full scope of what it means to serve our state in law enforcement,” Marvel said. “He understands the pressures, risks, and challenges because he’s been there himself. He gets it: California needs a governor who puts victims first, holds criminals accountable, and backs law enforcement with real resources. Bianco’s proven leadership will restore safety and justice to our communities.”

“I am honored to have the endorsement of PORAC, California’s largest law enforcement organization,” Bianco said. “The nearly 90,000 law enforcement officers represented by PORAC want a governor who will have their backs, not tie their hands. With the support of our first responders, I will restore law and order, protect our communities, and always put victims first.”

Some members of the public consider Bianco controversial due to his resistance to Gov. Gavin Newsom during the COVID-19 pandemic, his support of Proposition 36 and his association with Donald Trump, according to Black Voice News. Proposition 36 increased sentences for crimes related to drugs and theft, according to CalMatters. Critics argued the proposition would not reduce crime or poverty but instead would cost hundreds of millions of dollars in court and prison expenses.

PORAC emphasized that, as the largest law enforcement organization in California, it will continue working with candidates who have the vision, experience and ability to support law enforcement and address the state’s public safety problems. The group explained that endorsing a candidate from each party reflects its nonpartisan commitment to backing “proven public safety champions” regardless of political affiliation. PORAC said it looks forward to seeing Bianco and Villaraigosa demonstrate leadership in the governor’s office and guide “California to a safer future.”

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. To learn make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: