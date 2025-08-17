Colorado Report Shows How the Lack of Affordable Housing Is Driving Teachers Out of Their Schools — Including Here in Davis

Key points:

Colorado educators are being driven out of their profession due to unaffordable housing.

Housing costs are fueling teacher turnover and pressuring district resources in Colorado.

Districts like Byers have successfully retained staff by providing housing directly.

A sweeping new study by the Keystone Policy Center reveals that Colorado educators are being pushed out of the profession because they simply cannot afford housing in the communities where they work.

At the same time, the Davis Joint Unified School District is grappling with similar challenges: soaring housing costs are fueling teacher turnover and putting added pressure on district resources and enrollment.

The Keystone Policy Center’s report, We Can’t Live Where We Teach, compiles survey data from more than 3,200 educators across rural, urban, and suburban districts in Colorado. It finds that many teachers spend unsustainably high portions of their income on rent; in some districts, more than half of educators devote over 40 percent of their salary to housing costs—well beyond the commonly accepted 30 percent affordability benchmark (Keystone Policy Center).

Colorado’s housing crunch is forcing teachers to delay homeownership, commute long distances, or leave the profession altogether. They include a veteran seventh-grade math teacher in Cortez who spends 42 percent of his salary on rent despite recent raises, and a first-year teacher earning $44,000 who relies on support from her parents to make ends meet (Colorado Public Radio).

International educators too are affected—a teacher from the Philippines pays $750 monthly for a single room in a shared home (Chalkbeat).

The report also reveals that 58 percent of educators expressed interest in affordable, district‑provided housing, and 70 percent were comfortable with their school district serving as landlord.

Districts like Byers illustrate the model’s potential: by directly providing housing, this district has retained staff who might otherwise leave.

Keystone’s findings underline the urgent need for coordinated housing strategies involving policymakers, school districts, nonprofits, and developers—solutions such as converting unused buildings, housing on district land, and rent‑subsidy partnerships (Keystone Policy Center, The Colorado Sun).

These statewide insights mirror local realities here in Davis. DJUSD has recognized how the high local cost of living restricts its ability to attract and retain teachers and staff, and how that, in turn, exacerbates declining enrollment and tight budgets.

In May 2024, DJUSD conducted an Employee Workforce Housing Interest Survey, which drew responses from more than 40 percent of its staff—447 individuals—and revealed deep interest in affordable housing solutions .

In August 2024, the district’s Board of Education unanimously adopted a resolution supporting a workforce housing plan.

DJUSD has been named to the California School Boards Association’s Educator Workforce Housing Cohort, engaging with peer districts to learn about successful housing models.

Superintendent Matt Best called the effort a crucial step: “We are experiencing a housing crisis in Davis, and this has had significant consequences for our schools. DJUSD can be a local leader in finding creative solutions to the challenges of housing affordability…”

Most recently, in August 2025, DJUSD launched a feasibility study exploring the potential to build more than 200 housing units at Harper Junior High. The study aims to deliver an actionable strategy and financing plan.

Locally, the effects are already visible. As highlighted in the Vanguard’s reporting, Superintendent Best noted, “If you can’t live in the community where you work, it’s hard to stay long‑term.”

He warned that turnover is driven not just by pipeline challenges but retention issues tied to housing affordability (Davis Vanguard). Davis faces compounding pressures: as more teachers and staff move away, district revenue suffers, fueled by declining student enrollment.

Without action, Davis could face school closures. The Vanguard reported that if housing development projects like Village Farms or Willowgrove are not approved, DJUSD might have to close two schools by the 2027‑28 school year.

Colorado and local findings converge on a fundamental truth: housing affordability is inseparable from education quality and stability. Teachers—not just in California but across the Mountain West—cannot sustain their careers in places where housing is out of reach. Districts like DJUSD are stepping into the fray, treating teacher housing not as fringe policy, but as essential infrastructure.

Failure to act carries deeply personal consequences—not just for educators, but for students and communities that will bear the longer-term costs of turnover, closures, and lost opportunities.

Categories:

Tags: