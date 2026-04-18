ACLU Warns Meta’s Facial Recognition Plan Could Threaten Civil Liberties

NEW YORK, N.Y. — The American Civil Liberties Union and more than 75 civil rights and advocacy organizations have sent a letter to Mark Zuckerberg expressing concern over a possible plan to add facial recognition to artificial intelligence eyeglasses, warning the technology could threaten privacy, safety and civil liberties. Ray-Ban and Oakley smart glasses, they said, could pose serious risks if equipped with such features.

Meta’s reported plan to integrate facial recognition into wearable eyewear could allow users to identify strangers by connecting their faces to personal information found online in real time without their knowledge or consent. This information could include names, social media profiles, workplaces and other identifying details. Advocates warn that such access could expose sensitive information and make it easier to track individuals.

According to a report from Wired by Dell Cameron, Meta engineers have been developing smart-glasses features that would allow wearers to pull up information about people in their field of view. Reportedly, two versions of the technology are being considered: one that would identify only people already connected to the user through Meta platforms, and another broader version that could recognize anyone with a public account on services such as Instagram.

Kade Crockford, director of technology and justice programs at the ACLU of Massachusetts, stated, “The American people have not consented to this massive invasion of privacy.”

They also stated, “Stalkers and scammers would have a field day with this technology. Federal agents could use it to harass and intimidate their critics. It’s dangerous and dystopian, and Meta must disavow it.”

The coalition emphasized that the technology could disproportionately impact vulnerable communities. Immigrants, survivors of domestic violence, journalists and individuals seeking medical care or attending protests could face an increased risk of being targeted through facial recognition technology. This chilling effect could pose a threat in the future by discouraging people from openly sharing ideas, opinions or protesting, even if they technically still have the right to do so.

The letter states, “Preventing this outcome is not just a privacy preference. It is a prerequisite for a free and safe society.”

Senior staff attorney Cody Venzke, who works on surveillance, privacy and technology issues at the American Civil Liberties Union, stated, “The principle here is quite simple: your glasses should not know my name. This is inherently invasive and unethical technology. The dangers are not hypothetical; they are very real, as we have seen from the deployment of facial recognition in other contexts. Embedding this technology in consumer eyewear would vastly increase the risk of harm to individuals, families and our democracy itself.”

Beyond concerns about surveillance and personal safety, the coalition also questioned whether Meta can be trusted to responsibly handle user privacy given its past record.

The groups expressed concern that Meta may not be able to adequately protect user privacy or prevent harm caused by its technology. They also noted that the company has previously paid more than $7 billion in fines and settlements related to privacy violations.

Daniel Schwarz, senior privacy and technology strategist at the New York Civil Liberties Union, expressed concern that “Nobody wants to live in a world where strangers can secretly identify them, learn about their activities and interests, record their interactions, and track who they meet or how they exercise their free speech rights.”

He further stated, “Equipping these glasses with facial recognition trained on billions of unsuspecting social media users is not just unconscionable but highly dangerous.”

The coalition argues that Meta’s reported plans raise serious civil liberties concerns. Advocates warn that adding facial recognition to smart glasses could enable real-time identification and reduce anonymity in public life.

The American Civil Liberties Union is encouraging consumers to write to Meta to voice their concerns about the technology.

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