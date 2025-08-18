Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 297: Tony Viola Details Ordeal of Wrongful Conviction and Prosecutorial Abuse

In the latest episode of Everyday Injustice, Tony Viola, a former Cleveland real estate professional, shares his story of being wrongly accused and convicted in what was billed as the nation’s largest mortgage fraud case. Viola was indicted in both state and federal court, accused of stealing $46 million, and cast in the media as the architect of a massive scheme that he says never existed.

Viola described how prosecutors pressed forward despite banks stating they suffered no losses and despite evidence showing he had no connection to the companies at the center of the case. He said the government relied on informant testimony, pursued a faulty narrative, and engaged in intimidation and misconduct. Missing evidence, undisclosed conflicts of interest, and the destruction of key materials made it impossible for him to mount a fair defense, he said.

The case shifted when Dawn Pella, a staffer inside the prosecutor’s office, came forward with evidence of misconduct, including emails that showed prosecutors knowingly relied on false testimony. Viola used that material to secure a victory in a second trial, though he spent 10 years in prison before being released. Pella, who was expected to testify on his behalf, later died under suspicious circumstances, and her computer containing key documents disappeared.

Now exonerated, Viola has turned his experience into advocacy, calling for accountability and an end to prosecutorial immunity. He said his case highlights how systemic misconduct in the justice system is not limited to street-level crimes but extends to complex financial cases as well. “If it could happen to me, it could happen to anyone,” Viola said. More information is available at FreeTonyViola.com and JusticeForDawn.com .

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. To learn make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: