Bourne Disrobes during Public Comment, Twice Halting School Board Meeting

“You are disrupting this meeting.” – Hiram Jackson

Twice on Thursday evening the Davis Joint Unified School Board was forced to recess its meeting after anti-trans activist Beth Bourne began disrobing during public comment.

Bourne, identifying herself as a parent in the district, approached the podium and began speaking on school policies regarding locker rooms at the junior high schools. “Parent in the Davis Unified School District, and I’m here today to talk about the policies you have for the locker rooms in the junior high schools. So Emerson, Holmes Harper Junior High. Right now we require our students to undress for PE class. So I’m just going to give you an idea what that looks like when I undress,” she said, before beginning to remove her clothing.

She continued, “So right now, this school district is saying that, depending on a child’s transgender identity, that they can pick which bathroom they want. So we have, right now at this school district, we have children self-identifying into different bathrooms just based off of their, no, you cannot. I have my bathing suit on. Excuse me.”

School Board Vice President Hiram Jackson, who was chairing the meeting in absence of President Joe DiNunzio, interrupted. “This is not allowed. We’re going to recess,” he said.

Bourne pushed back. “I’ve got to finish my comments. You are violating my first amendment right?” She then added, “I am putting on my (top).”

Jackson responded, “You are disrupting this meeting,” before the meeting was recessed for roughly five minutes.

When the meeting reconvened, Jackson warned Bourne. “You’re welcome to finish your public comment. If you disrupt the meeting again, I will gavel it in recess and you’ll be asked to leave.”

Bourne asked, “May I ask what I did to disrupt the meeting?”

Jackson replied, “You can start your public comment.”

Bourne pressed further. “Am I allowed to wear my bathing suit? I’m not sure if that’s why I disrupted.”

“Go ahead and start the time, Monica,” Jackson said.

Bourne attempted to continue. Hiram stated, “Oh, okay. So right now in our schools … this meeting is in recess.” “I’ve started,” and she began to disrobe again. She exclaimed, “This is a bathing suit top. You can’t wear a bathing suit?”

At that point, Jackson again recessed the meeting.

Trustee Cecilia Escamilla-Greenwald, reflecting on the incident in an interview, said, “I saw a woman stripping down at public comment. Her name is Beth Bourne, and she claims that she had a swimsuit on, but how are we to know? And even if it’s just a swimsuit, still, it is not appropriate for members of the public to strip down in a public comment to make their point. We had to ask a few times to not do that.

“Our vice president Hiram Jackson, who was running the meeting, asked her and she didn’t stop. And we paused the meeting once we came back and told her she could make her comment and she did it again. So we had to pause the meeting again and the police were called.”

Escamilla-Greenwald added, “We were in a separate room, but it’s my understanding that the police escorted her back into chambers to gather her possessions and then asked her to leave. It’s my understanding that they did not arrest her, but they warned her and asked her to leave.”

When asked about possible next steps, Escamilla-Greenwald explained, “That I don’t know. We are going to be meeting about this, about what to do in such situations and we’re going to, I know that our superintendent is going to be speaking with counsel to see what can be done because it’s very inappropriate for anybody to be coming before the board and behaving in such a manner. It’s very inappropriate.

“She could have made her statement without stripping down. (Certainly) not doing it twice. She was asked by Trustee Hiram Jackson to not do that, and we stopped the meeting and then we came back and we thought she would comply, but she did not.”

She concluded, “So we need to be advised by our legal counsel or what to do in such situations. It’s very disruptive to the meeting. We have business to conduct and it’s very disruptive to us and to the public.”

