Sunday Commentary: The Theatre of the Absurd

Here we are facing a potential existential crisis in this country this week — Charlie Kirk is murdered, Jimmy Kimmel pulled off the air, ICE Agents in masks grabbing children off the street, President Trump publicly demanding his AG prosecute political foes and then, locally, anti-trans activist Beth Bourne stripping down to her… she claims bathing suit … at a school board meeting in opposition to students undressing in locker rooms.

I swear I almost titled an op-ed earlier this week… the return of weird Davis… in homage to my friend, the esteemed UC Davis sociologist emeritus John Lofland, probably the premier local history expert as well.

Given everything that has happened in the last week it all seems a bit absurd and, yet, there was also a perceived level of threat… some in the room told me that they weren’t sure what Bourne was actually up to when she pulled down her pants (yes this was a school board meeting and while there were no kids there, there well could have been).

After what has transpired really in the last six years or more, we should be a bit more careful about how we conduct ourselves — particularly at public meetings.

On the Vanguard the response was pretty tame, but on our Facebook page, the conversation has generated over 300 comments at last check. Lots of debates.

Bourne in response to our article on one of the social media pages argued that she is not “anti-trans” and that, in fact, there is no such thing as transgender.

So let me start there…

In my view, the claim that “there is no such thing as transgender” flies in the face of what modern science has actually shown us.

We now know that gender identity is not simply a matter of external anatomy at birth.

Studies of the brain have found that transgender people often show patterns that don’t neatly match those of cisgender men or women.

Instead, their brain structures fall in between, or reflect aspects more in line with their gender identity. That doesn’t mean there’s a single “transgender brain,” but it does mean that gender identity has real biological roots.

Scientists have also found evidence that genetics and prenatal development play a role. Certain variations in genes that affect how the body processes sex hormones show up more frequently in transgender people than in the general population.

And we’ve long known that exposure to hormones in the womb can shape later gender identity. This makes it clear that biology, not just environment or “choice,” is part of the story.

None of this suggests that science has a simple, one-size-fits-all explanation. Human identity is complex and shaped by many factors, from biology to social experience.

But the consistent findings across brain studies, genetics, and developmental biology point to the same conclusion: being transgender is a real, measurable part of human diversity.

That’s why the idea that transgender identity is somehow “made up” doesn’t hold water. It dismisses the growing body of scientific evidence and ignores the lived experience of millions of people. To deny the reality of transgender people is to deny both science and humanity.

But let’s make this a bit simpler.

In April I went to San Quentin Rehabilitation Center for the first ever Transgender Visibility Night.

Angie Gordon, a transwoman who is at San Quentin, is also a board member of the Vanguard and helps to run our Vanguard Incarcerated Press (VIP) journalism program which highlights the work of incarcerated people.

She invited me to the prison for the program and it gave me a new perspective on things.

The Transgender Visibility Night was framed around the concept of “transgender joy”—a powerful antidote to the dominant narratives of trauma and victimization that so often define public understanding of incarcerated trans people.

“If you don’t have a livable life, it’s hard to wake up in the world,” Gordon said. “So today this project is about reaching into our community and finding the stories of joy and perseverance and resiliency.”

But it really is about the importance of concepts like safe spaces and sanctuary — two terms that somewhat lost their meaning as they have been appropriated but are actually at the heart of the issue.

I got to meet that night about 20 transgender women who are in a vulnerable place being housed at a male prison.

The community stressed the need for a safe space — a space that has been more than just a room, but a home, a place of refuge from the daily stresses of prison life and the constant threat of judgment or reprisal.

One woman spoke of the need to be in a place where they can be themselves, not worry about being gawked at in the shower because their bodies don’t look like the other people around them, and the need not to be judged.

“It’s just having somewhere where I can be me totally 100%,” one woman said during the panel discussion. “Where all of us can be ourselves without having to worry, without having someone to judge you or give you a side-eye.”

Another woman echoed that sentiment: “For the first time… I was like, this is home.”

One problem is that we often do not put ourselves into the place of others. When the woman spoke about wanting to be in a place where her body was not being judged, I could empathize with the pain that was caused.

Often we hear about the safety issues generated by the potential intermixing of genders into spaces such as a bathroom or a locker room.

On Facebook, there were long and heated debates over transgender use of restrooms and showers. But in most cases, it’s not like people are walking around a restroom naked. People tend to be pretty discreet in public restrooms, for example.

As we know, in places like prison, sexual assault is pretty frequent. They recently had to shut down the Dublin Women’s Federal Prison because hundreds of women were sexually assaulted — by the male prison guards.

Sadly, the real threat to public safety for women who are incarcerated are the very people employed to protect them.

That gets me back to Davis and these issues — our schools should be safe spaces for all students.

The scary thing is the very person who claims to be trying to protect students from some invisible threat is the one causing anguish and trauma.

My daughter in her first week at high school encountered this very individual who was yelling and screaming at students and school staff.

My daughter.

What about my rights as a parent? My rights not to have someone who has no business being on campus yelling and screaming less than ten feet from my child?

The students don’t want her presence there. And I’m willing to bet that the majority of parents just like myself don’t want our children subjected to this either.

Beth Bourne wants to stand up for parental rights — what about my parental rights?

At the end of the day, this would be largely a non-issue for me and most of the community — especially at a time when our actual democracy is under serious attack.

