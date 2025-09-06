California Senate Setback for AB 1380 Bill Supporting Incarcerated Firefighters

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Sept. 4, 2025, the Senate Appropriations Committee in California “quietly killed” Assembly Bill 1380, which would have generated career opportunities for incarcerated firefighters who risked their lives battling California wildfires.

AB 1380 had gained bipartisan support but became held up in the committee’s suspense file process, where hundreds of bills are decided with little debate and no public vote. Despite this action, many of the bill’s co-sponsors continue to seek reform for AB 1380.

Assemblymember and bill author Sade Elhawary said, “We will not give up until those who risked their lives on the inside have the opportunity to continue in this heroic career path when they return home.”

Royal Ramey, co-sponsor of the bill and co-founder and CEO of the Forestry and Fire Recruitment Program, said, “As someone who once served in a fire camp, I know the sacrifice our incarcerated firefighters make. FFRP’s mission is to ensure those same individuals have access to the training, opportunities, and resources needed to build meaningful careers once they return home.”

The Firefighting to Freedom package included seven bills aimed at providing support for incarcerated firefighters through increased wages, death benefits, and other provisions to support those who keep communities safe. AB 1380 was the only bill out of the seven to be blocked at Appropriations. The other six bills passed and will face floor votes before being sent to the governor for signature.

Co-sponsors of AB 1380 continue to express their disappointment but vowed to keep pushing. “We will continue fighting until these firefighters get the second chances they have earned,” said Cristine Soto DeBerry, executive director of Prosecutors Alliance Action.

Other co-sponsors echoed the sentiment. Tania Vargas, executive director of Initiate Justice Action, and Mayra Lombera, chief policy officer for the Michelson Center for Public Policy, said AB 1380 was “a transformative bill that would have strengthened public safety through job creation” and that blocking it “squandered a common-sense chance to honor their service and strengthen our fire response.”



