Palo Alto Study Finds Downtown Housing Unfeasible in Current Market, Highlighting California’s Broader Housing Gridlock

PALO ALTO — A newly-released economic analysis paints a stark picture of the challenges facing downtown housing development in Palo Alto, concluding that not a single development prototype would be financially viable under current market conditions. The findings, city officials say, reflect not just Palo Alto’s local constraints, but the broader economic and policy gridlock paralyzing housing production across California.

The Housing Development Economic Feasibility and Implementation Analysis, commissioned by the City of Palo Alto and prepared by Strategic Economics, examined a range of potential housing projects — from small four-story mixed-use condominiums to seven-story mid-rise rental apartments — in the city’s downtown area. The results were unambiguous: “The prototypes do not meet general financial feasibility thresholds under current conditions.”

Developers, the study found, cannot earn a sufficient return on investment to justify new construction, even in one of the wealthiest real estate markets in the country.

Typical downtown land costs in Palo Alto range between $600 and $800 per square foot, but none of the development types studied could support that land value. The best-performing prototype, a small luxury condominium building, reached only $505 per square foot — still far short of what landowners would accept.

The report attributes the infeasibility to a combination of factors: high construction costs, surging interest rates, expensive local fees, and investors demanding higher returns. Since 2021, construction cost inflation has outpaced rent growth across the Bay Area. As materials, labor, and borrowing costs have climbed, developers’ required profit margins have widened, making even mid-rise infill projects impossible to finance.

“Market rate housing production can be supported by ensuring housing developments in downtown Palo Alto are more likely to provide a competitive return on investment and pose an acceptable level of risk for developers,” the report concludes.

But it also acknowledges that under present conditions, that balance is out of reach.

The study analyzed seven prototypes representing typical downtown site conditions. While smaller ownership projects performed slightly better, larger rental developments — considered the backbone of regional housing production — were deeply underwater. The analysis showed residual land values for these projects ranging from negative $437 to $12 per square foot.

Adding to the difficulty, Palo Alto’s impact and permitting fees are among the highest in the region. These fees — including park, housing, and public facility charges — average more than $100 per square foot, accounting for up to 15 percent of total development costs for a mid-rise apartment building.

When the report modeled a scenario removing those local fees and affordable housing requirements, financial feasibility improved dramatically. Yet the authors cautioned that such fees fund essential city services and affordable housing programs, meaning any reform must balance fiscal needs with housing goals.

The findings echo similar reports from cities across California.

In San Francisco, a 2024 feasibility study found that fewer than 5 percent of planned multifamily projects could secure financing under current conditions.

Los Angeles has seen hundreds of entitled projects stall or be abandoned as developers struggle with construction costs and interest rate spikes. Even in the Central Valley, where land is cheaper, projects have faltered amid rising material costs and fewer subsidies.

Palo Alto’s challenge, the study notes, is compounded by its downtown’s limited parcel sizes and fragmented ownership. Most sites are smaller than a half-acre, making it difficult to achieve the scale necessary for mid-rise development.

Developers interviewed for the report said that parking requirements, even when reduced under state law, further erode feasibility — with underground parking adding up to $125,000 per space.

The analysis offers a series of potential policy responses.

Among them: increasing allowable heights and floor area ratios to spread fixed costs across more units, reducing or deferring impact fees, creating incentives to link office development rights to housing construction, and offering flexibility in meeting affordable housing obligations. Each, the report suggests, could marginally improve the economics of building downtown, though none alone would overcome the larger macroeconomic headwinds.

At the state level, the results underscore the limits of policy tools like SB 35, which streamlines approvals but does nothing to address financing costs. California’s housing shortfall — estimated at 3.5 million units — remains the nation’s most severe, yet housing starts have fallen steadily over the past two years.

In 2024, only about 120,000 units were permitted statewide, barely half of what economists say is needed annually to stabilize prices.

The state’s high-cost regions have been hit hardest. In Silicon Valley, tech layoffs and volatile interest rates have made investors cautious, freezing projects that once would have been lucrative. In San Diego and Orange County, developers report that projects once projected to yield 6 percent returns now produce less than 2 percent, rendering them unfinanceable.

For Palo Alto — long criticized for slow housing production — the report offers both a warning and an opportunity. While construction remains stalled now, the study anticipates that mid-rise development could become viable again once interest rates stabilize and rents grow faster than costs. The city, it argues, can prepare by reforming zoning and reducing regulatory barriers so that projects can advance when market conditions improve.

Still, the overarching message is sobering. Even with ambitious state mandates and aggressive local planning, the economics of building housing in California’s most expensive markets have broken down. Cities can approve thousands of new units on paper, but until financing conditions change, those projects will remain blueprints, not buildings.

In the words of one planner familiar with the study, “This is not about red tape anymore — it’s about math. The numbers simply don’t work.”

The Palo Alto feasibility report captures that reality in stark terms: a city that needs housing, has land zoned for it, and yet cannot produce it without massive cost shifts or public subsidy. Its findings mirror a statewide paradox — California has the political will and policy framework to build, but not the economic foundation to make it happen.

As housing advocates push for deeper state intervention and local governments weigh fee reductions, the Palo Alto analysis serves as both diagnosis and warning: unless something fundamental changes in how housing is financed and regulated, even affluent cities will remain gridlocked — trapped between the ideal of affordability and the impossibility of making it pencil out.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: