Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 332: Dr. Elizabeth Ostler Turns Family Tragedy into Theater and Advocacy

On this week’s episode of Everyday Injustice, host David Greenwald speaks with Dr. Elizabeth Ostler, founder of the Communal Theater Company and creator of the upcoming play “SisterPlay,” a deeply personal work inspired by the death of her sister Lisa while detained in the Salt Lake County Jail.

Ostler recounts how her sister, who struggled with addiction for years, died in custody in 2016 after repeated pleas for medical attention were ignored. Through court records and wrongful death litigation, Ostler learned the extent of the neglect her sister endured while suffering from a perforated ulcer and sepsis-like symptoms inside the jail. She explains how transforming that experience into theater became both a painful and healing process, allowing her to finally tell a story she could not previously discuss publicly.

The conversation expands into a broader examination of incarceration, medical neglect, punishment versus accountability, and the importance of restoring dignity to incarcerated people. Ostler and Greenwald discuss how dehumanization fuels systemic abuse inside jails and prisons, while emphasizing the role storytelling and art can play in fostering empathy and reform. Ostler argues that incarcerated individuals should be viewed as vulnerable populations deserving care and humanity, not merely punishment.

The episode also explores the potential of theater programs and restorative justice approaches within correctional settings. Ostler shares details about “SisterPlay,” which premieres in New York this September, and discusses her hope of eventually bringing the production into prisons and jails themselves. Greenwald highlights the shared mission between journalism and theater: humanizing people too often reduced to stereotypes within the criminal legal system.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: