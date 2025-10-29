Millions Face Food Insecurity as Trump Administration Halts SNAP Benefits

Courtesy photo: Members of the California National Guard preparing meals for distribution at the City of Industry food bank in Los Angeles County.

SACRAMENTO, CA — California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Governor Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday that California, along with more than 20 other states, is suing the Trump administration for unlawfully suspending Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits during the ongoing federal government shutdown — a move that could strip 42 million Americans, including 5.5 million Californians, of essential food assistance beginning November 1.

Filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, the lawsuit alleges that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and its acting Secretary Brooke Rollins violated federal law by halting benefits despite having sufficient funds to continue the program. The coalition, which includes 23 attorneys general and three governors, is seeking an immediate temporary restraining order to block the USDA’s suspension order, arguing that the agency’s action is arbitrary, capricious, and contrary to the Administrative Procedure Act.

“Let’s be clear about what’s happening: For the first time ever, SNAP benefits will not be available to the millions of low-income individuals who depend on them to put food on the table,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta.

“November SNAP benefits can and must be provided, even with the government shutdown. USDA not only has authority to use contingency funds, it has a legal duty to spend all available dollars to fund SNAP benefits,” he said.

Bonta charged, “The Trump Administration, however, has chosen instead to play politics with this essential safety net that so many people depend on — including 5.5 million individuals in California alone. With the holidays around the corner, we are seeing costs for groceries continue to increase and food banks facing unprecedented demand.

“We are taking a stand because families will experience hunger and malnutrition if the Trump Administration gets its way.”

Governor Gavin Newsom condemned the suspension as an act of cruelty. “While Donald Trump parades around the world trying to repair the economic damage he’s done with his incompetence, he’s denying food to millions of Americans who will go hungry next month,” Newsom said. “It’s cruel and speaks to his basic lack of humanity. He doesn’t care about the people of this country, only himself.”

The lawsuit points to the USDA’s own documentation showing that it possesses more than $6 billion in contingency funds that can be used to maintain benefits during lapses in federal appropriations. On September 30, the USDA issued a “Lapse of Funding Plan,” acknowledging that Congress intended for SNAP operations to continue during a shutdown and citing the existence of multi-year contingency funds “on hand for just that eventuality.” But on October 24 — weeks into the shutdown — the agency abruptly reversed course, issuing a directive to state agencies to place an indefinite hold on November benefits.

In a follow-up memo, the USDA claimed it could not legally use the $6 billion in contingency funds for SNAP and suggested those funds might instead be needed for disaster relief in the event of a hurricane or tornado. The reversal contradicted its prior position and longstanding practice, as the USDA has historically used contingency funds to continue SNAP benefits during previous government shutdowns. The lawsuit argues that this sudden change violates the Administrative Procedure Act’s requirement for reasoned decision-making and fails to consider the devastating impact on millions of families.

SNAP, known as CalFresh in California, provides monthly food assistance to low-income families in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. In California, the program supports an average of 5.5 million residents each month, including 1.8 million children, 1 million seniors, and nearly 85,000 veterans. Roughly two-thirds of CalFresh recipients are children or elderly, and more than one-third of benefits go to households that include seniors or people with disabilities. The program is entirely federally funded and plays a critical role in preventing hunger and malnutrition across the state.

“When families don’t know where their next meal will come from, our government has failed its most basic duty to care for its people,” said First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom. “The Trump administration’s decision to withhold food assistance that’s already been funded has left millions of Americans in fear and uncertainty. As a state, we know we must stand up and fight back. We are taking action for our families, for our children, and for the 5.5 million Californians who deserve the simple dignity of knowing there will be food on the table.”

Attorney General Bonta co-led the lawsuit alongside Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell, and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison. They were joined by the attorneys general of Connecticut, Colorado, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawai’i, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, and Wisconsin, as well as the governors of Kansas, Kentucky, and Pennsylvania.

The complaint argues that, under federal law, USDA has an obligation to furnish SNAP benefits to eligible households and cannot simply suspend them indefinitely. The coalition asserts that the agency’s refusal to spend available contingency funds is unlawful and contrary to the intent of Congress, which explicitly designed SNAP to continue functioning during funding lapses. It also claims that USDA’s reversal of its long-held position—without a reasonable explanation—violates the Administrative Procedure Act.

At the local level, California counties are bracing for the fallout. In Yolo County, officials have already launched emergency response efforts to mitigate the anticipated delay in CalFresh benefits.

“Yolo County is committed to standing with our residents during times of uncertainty,” said Yolo County Board of Supervisors Chair Mary Vixie Sandy. “Through strong partnerships with the Yolo Food Bank and community organizations, we are ensuring that families continue to have access to the food and resources they need. This collaboration reflects the compassion and resilience that define Yolo County.”

In September, Yolo County issued more than $5.6 million in CalFresh benefits to nearly 19,000 households, representing 27,622 individuals. While CalWORKs and Medi-Cal remain funded, CalFresh is entirely dependent on federal dollars and thus vulnerable to the shutdown. The Yolo County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) is working closely with the Yolo Food Bank and other community organizations to fill the gap.

“The demand for food assistance is rising, and through collaboration with HHSA and our partners, we are mobilizing resources to make sure no one in Yolo County is left without support,” said Karen Baker, Executive Director of the Yolo Food Bank.

The Yolo Food Bank plans to increase food distribution by 20 percent across nearly 60 regular sites and will host additional emergency distributions at the Woodland and West Sacramento Service Centers. Deliveries are also scheduled to the UC Davis Basic Needs Center on November 8 and 15 to support students and staff affected by the lapse.

The state is taking similar steps to blunt the harm. California is fast-tracking $80 million in state funds to stabilize food banks and offset the disruption in CalFresh benefits. Governor Newsom has also mobilized the California National Guard and California Volunteers in a humanitarian mission to assist with packing and distributing food, mirroring the state’s coordinated response during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas and Democratic legislators are demanding that the Trump administration immediately restore funding for SNAP and other food programs. “This is not a drill. Trump’s government shutdown is literally taking food away from our kids,” said Rivas. “But when Republicans fail to lead, Assembly Democrats will do everything in our power to help parents and seniors pay for groceries and celebrate the holidays, because it’s our job to fight for programs that put food on the table.”

Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry of Winters said, “Families are hurting right now, so they don’t have time for political games. They’re counting on this food aid to put dinner on the table. And our farmers, already devastated by the Trump Administration’s tariffs, don’t need another blow to their livelihood. There’s no excuse for denying this aid when the money was already provided in the federal budget. I’m disappointed that for some, partisan politics are winning over our kids and family farmers. In California, we don’t let our neighbors go hungry. That’s why Assembly Democrats are demanding the Trump Administration follow the law and release this aid. Our families and farmers need action.”

Assemblymember Mia Bonta, chair of the Assembly Health Committee, said, “SNAP is a lifeline for California families. In our state alone, the program supports more than 1 million seniors, 1.8 million children, and over 2 million working adults, with 5.5 million Californians in total who rely on these benefits to keep food on the table. Despite $6 billion in SNAP contingency funds already appropriated by Congress, the federal government is choosing to keep accounts empty and leave working families to shoulder the cost of its cruelty.”

Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel, chair of the Assembly Budget Committee, said, “President Trump and Congressional Republicans are putting millions of Californians at risk with their reckless government shutdown. It’s time for D.C. Republicans to do the right thing and ensure our hardworking families can keep putting food on the table.”

Assemblymember Corey Jackson, chair of the Budget Subcommittee on Human Services, said, “Feeding our people is not up for debate, it’s our duty. Every cut to social programs, every delay in support, and every refusal to act is a choice that keeps families stuck in survival mode. I stand with Assembly Democrats to protect families from the threat of hunger.”

Assemblymember Alex Lee, chair of the Assembly Human Services Committee, said, “Trump’s radical agenda is clear: feed the billionaires and starve working families. Millions already struggle to afford skyrocketing groceries under the Trump regime’s trade wars and tariff-induced inflation. The Republican federal shutdown is jeopardizing CalFresh food benefits and Californians can’t afford to wait.”

Assemblymember Esmeralda Soria, chair of the Assembly Agriculture Committee, said, “The USDA should never intentionally delay food benefits to millions of children and families. It’s cruel, un-American, and shameful. In the Central Valley, we are stepping up to ensure our communities do not go hungry, by working with local organizations to support our food banks. Yesterday, we announced $10,000 in donations to the Central California Food Bank in Fresno to help meet the anticipated increase in demand for food assistance.”

CalFresh plays a crucial role not only in supporting low-income families but also in sustaining local economies. Every dollar in CalFresh benefits generates an estimated $1.70 in economic activity. When federal funding stops, grocery stores, farmers, and local food producers lose revenue, triggering ripple effects throughout the economy.

Governor Newsom said the state’s legal and logistical response reflects a broader moral imperative. “When the federal government abandons its duty, California steps up,” he said. “We won’t allow millions of families to go hungry because of political games in Washington.”

Attorney General Bonta’s lawsuit marks the 45th filed against the Trump administration since his tenure began, underscoring the state’s ongoing resistance to what he called “unlawful and inhumane policies that hurt working people.”

If the court grants the temporary restraining order, USDA would be required to release contingency funds to states, ensuring November benefits are distributed without interruption. Without court intervention, food banks across the country are warning of shortages as early as next week.

California officials urged residents facing food insecurity to reach out to local food banks and community organizations for assistance. The Yolo Food Bank, for example, has expanded volunteer opportunities and donation drives to help meet the surge in need. “This partnership demonstrates what’s possible when agencies and community organizations come together quickly to meet an urgent need,” Baker said. “We will continue to do everything we can to make sure no one is left without food.”

