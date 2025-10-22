Can Davis Live Up to Its Progressive Image? Tracing Racial Profiling in a ‘Model’ City

By Harlow Hamilton

It started with a traffic stop. In 2004, UC Davis student Richmond Darko was stopped and searched by police on his way to the computer lab. No reason, no citation. That same year, Ebrima Ceesay was pulled over and questioned about his tattoos.

Over the years, similar incidents have continued: a questionable stop in 2006, a Black woman pulled over at night in 2007, and an Asian American doctor questioned while FaceTiming in 2025. The details vary, but the pattern remains: ordinary behavior met with suspicion, often shaped by race.

Racial profiling is defined as the use of race or ethnicity as grounds for suspecting someone of having committed an offense.

According to 2023 data from California’s Racial and Identity Profiling Act (RIPA), Black individuals were stopped by Davis Police officers at rates more than twice that of white individuals. Latino drivers also faced disproportionately high stop rates. The UC Davis Police Department reported similar disparities. While there have been small year-over-year improvements, the data suggest that racial disparities in traffic stops remain a persistent issue in Davis.

Davis, California, is known as a progressive college town, not the first place people associate with policing controversies. Davis High history teacher Kevin Williams agrees with this, thinking that Davis should be “immune” to racial profiling.

Williams explains that with the majority of the population being white and liberal, Davis prides itself on community value and inclusion.

But for many residents of color, the experience has often felt different. “My white students’ jaws drop when they hear stories…They still can’t believe that it happens here,” Williams said.

Over the past decade, Davis has taken measures to address racial imbalance in policing. The city introduced a Community-Police Alternative Conflict Resolution Pilot Program focused on resolving complaints through mediation.

UC Davis established a Police Accountability Board to ensure students and faculty have a say in misconduct cases. Additionally, California’s Racial and Identity Profiling Act (RIPA) now mandates that agencies collect data on stops, searches, and use of force, including information from the UC Davis Police Department.

However, data alone cannot eliminate lived experiences. For many individuals, profiling remains an unspoken norm, only slightly reduced by policy.

The RIPA data helps to quantify what many residents of color have long described: that race can still play an outstanding role in police encounters, even in a city that promotes inclusion. Although reforms have been implemented, the lived experiences of being disproportionately stopped, questioned, or surveilled continue to affect community trust.

The City of Davis continues to pursue meaningful ways to combat racial profiling and strengthen trust between law enforcement and the community. Several key recommendations have been proposed, including: requiring written or recorded consent for searches with clear advisements, placing firm limits on pretextual and equipment-related stops, and mandating automatic independent reviews following critical incidents. Additional measures include safeguards for youth, such as tracking the outcomes of stops involving minors, and implementing community co-designed training and evaluation programs to ensure accountability and cultural competence.

Likewise, on Oct. 13, Governor Gavin Newsom signed the newest set of amendments to California’s Racial Justice Act (CRJA) to enhance the law that bans criminal convictions and sentences influenced by race, ethnicity, or national origin. Under this legislation, individuals sentenced to death can seek meaningful relief if the state is found to have violated these protections.

History teacher Kevin Williams believes that the key to ending racial profiling in Davis begins with the younger generation. “Things don’t change without the youth,” he said, emphasizing the importance of education and early awareness.

UC Davis sociology professor Robert Faris agrees that deeper systemic change is needed, noting that progress will require stronger leadership, a sustained cultural commitment, and proactive efforts to counteract racial bias.

Davis is not alone in confronting these issues. In recent years, several California cities have introduced reforms to reduce racial imbalance in policing. Berkeley, for example, prohibited traffic stops for minor infractions like expired tags or broken lights, actions often used as pretexts for stops that disproportionately affect people of color.

These broader statewide efforts provide context for Davis’s own push toward more equitable law enforcement.

For Davis, the challenge isn’t just gathering data or implementing reforms; it’s addressing the gap between perception and reality. As Williams said, change starts with awareness. And in a city that values inclusion, awareness must lead to accountability.

Harlow Hamilton is a student at Davis High, a writer for the Davis Hub, and part of the Vanguard’s Community Journalism Project.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: