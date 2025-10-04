Joint Commission Meeting Could Reshape Measure J in Davis

Davis city commissions hold joint meeting to review Measure J/R/D amendments.

State agencies are closely monitoring Davis’ compliance with housing mandates.

DAVIS — A rare joint meeting of five city commissions Wednesday night could set the stage for significant changes to Measure J/R/D, the voter-approved ordinance that has defined the city’s growth policies for a quarter century.

The Climate and Environmental Justice, Fiscal, Open Space and Habitat, Planning, and Social Services commissions will gather in the Community Chambers for what staff is calling “Commissionapalooza.”

The session will allow the commissions to jointly review possible amendments to Measure J/R/D and provide feedback to the City Council.

Measure J, originally approved by voters in 2000 and later renewed and amended as Measures R and D, requires voter approval before agricultural or open space land can be converted to urban uses. For over two decades, it has served as the city’s most powerful growth control measure.

Community Development Director Sherri Metzker explained in her report that the commissions will be asked to evaluate potential exemptions to Measure J/R/D’s public vote requirements. These exemptions could apply if a development project meets certain thresholds, such as providing substantial affordable housing, significant environmental mitigation, or community benefits that go beyond standard requirements.

Among the proposals to be considered are affordable housing provisions that would exempt a project from a Measure J vote if it dedicates at least half of its units as affordable housing, spread across income categories.

Another concept would allow exemptions for projects that achieve carbon neutrality, construct or connect to microgrids, or provide farmland mitigation above the existing ordinance. Community benefits, such as constructing shelters for extreme weather events, building renewable energy facilities, or financing city infrastructure, could also qualify.

In addition, commissioners will discuss the idea of creating an urban limit line, a planning tool that would establish boundaries beyond which the city cannot expand. This could be tied to the Measure J amendment as part of a broader General Plan update.

The timing is critical. The Davis Housing Element, approved in 2021, includes a program directing the city to amend Measure J to better support affordable housing. That amendment was originally slated for the November 2024 ballot but has been delayed. Now, the earliest opportunity would be June 2026. To make that deadline, the City Council would need to have drafted ballot language by January.

The city also faces new pressure from state agencies.

In August, Chelsea Lee of the Sacramento Area Council of Governments (SACOG) notified Davis officials that the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) would soon begin reviewing jurisdictions for compliance with their Housing Elements. HCD’s oversight focuses on whether cities are removing barriers to housing development, including zoning constraints.

Lee wrote that HCD “prioritizes programs related to statutory rezones, significant zoning changes that accommodate large portions of the RHNA, such as through a Specific Plan or Downtown revitalization, AFFH, and zoning amendments that remove government constraints.”

She cautioned that incomplete progress on key housing programs could draw enforcement.

Days later, Fidel Herrera of HCD followed up with a letter formally notifying the city that the agency will be reviewing its Housing Element implementation.

Herrera emphasized that HCD “is proactively monitoring, reviewing and engaging with jurisdictions on the implementation of the housing element.”

He noted that under Government Code section 65585, the department can review “any action or inaction taken in relationship to the adopted housing element.”

Both communications underscore that the state is closely watching Davis’ compliance and is concerned about barriers posed by Measure J/R/D. HCD raised similar concerns during the city’s Housing Element approval process, pointing to the ordinance’s history of few successful outcomes in delivering affordable housing.

The staff report acknowledges that, while Davis has historically been able to meet its fair-share housing requirements within city limits, opportunities for doing so are now limited. Most vacant parcels are gone, and new state rules have narrowed the types of sites that qualify for the Housing Element.

As a result, future housing applications are more likely to require voter approval under Measure J/R/D, creating a potential clash between state housing mandates and local growth control.

The costs of placing an amendment on the ballot also weigh on the city’s decision-making. A standalone special election in 2025 would have cost Davis an estimated $380,000, compared to $116,747 for the November 2024 general election, when expenses were shared among multiple jurisdictions. The financial implications add urgency to placing any proposed amendment on a regularly scheduled election.

Ultimately, any changes to Measure J/R/D will require voter approval. The commission feedback gathered Wednesday will help shape the council’s decisions as it drafts potential ballot language.

For now, the joint meeting represents one of the most consequential steps yet in determining whether Davis will keep its longstanding growth control measure intact or adapt it to meet the state’s escalating housing requirements.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: