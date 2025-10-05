Sunday Commentary: Measure J Reform and the Growing State Pressure on Davis

City of Davis revisits Measure J with four possible exemption paths.

Developers could qualify for exemption through affordable housing or climate mitigation.

The state’s enforcement of housing policies is tightening, with potential penalties.

The City of Davis is again revisiting how Measure J/R/D might be modified — this time with four possible exemption paths. On the surface, the proposal appears to create flexibility. But the subtext is clear: state pressure on Davis’s housing policies is intensifying, and the city’s voter-controlled growth system is once again under scrutiny.

One of the most striking aspects of the current proposal is that developers could qualify for a Measure J exemption through several routes: affordable housing, climate or environmental mitigation, community benefits, or the establishment of an Urban Limit Line.

Each category is meant to open a narrow path for projects to proceed without voter approval.

The idea of a 50 percent affordable housing exemption stands out. The city’s existing 100 percent affordable exemption has produced no new projects, highlighting its practical limits. Lowering that threshold could, in theory, make some projects viable. A breakdown like 20 percent moderate, 10 percent low, 10 percent very low, and 10 percent extremely low-income units could demonstrate the city’s commitment to affordability while giving developers a chance to make projects pencil out.

Still, it’s uncertain how effective such a model would be. Even with subsidies, building a 50 percent affordable project in Davis’s market would be financially difficult.

The more realistic scenario could be a hybrid — a bifurcated development with a large land dedication for affordable housing alongside a market-rate component. That would maintain a strong affordability commitment while allowing some economic balance.

The climate and environmental pathway also appears in the proposal, suggesting exemptions for projects achieving “complete carbon neutrality,” microgrid connections, or greater-than-100-percent mitigation of greenhouse gas emissions. These are admirable goals, but they don’t directly resolve the housing supply issue that has drawn state scrutiny to Measure J.

The community benefits option would allow exemptions for projects offering substantial public facilities or contributions beyond standard requirements — like shelters for extreme weather, major infrastructure, or renewable energy projects.

While potentially valuable, this could become subjective without a clear formula or valuation standard, leaving it vulnerable to negotiation rather than consistent policy.

That leaves the Urban Limit Line (ULL) — arguably the most conceptually promising but least understood element of the proposal. A genuine Urban Limit Line would create a fixed boundary for development that’s revisited every eight years to coincide with the state’s Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) cycle.

Rather than debating each project individually, the city could define in advance where growth is permissible.

Done right, that would bring predictability to both residents and developers. Done poorly, it could amount to a symbolic gesture. The staff report, as written, doesn’t fully explain how the concept would function.

A meaningful Urban Limit Line would need to be integrated into the General Plan update and grounded in a commitment to align city boundaries with state housing targets.

The conversation about exemptions can’t be separated from what’s happening at the state level.

Recent correspondence between the Sacramento Area Council of Governments (SACOG) and the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) makes clear that enforcement is tightening.

In an Aug. 29, 2025, letter, SACOG’s Chelsea Lee warned local jurisdictions that HCD will begin outreach to evaluate progress on Cycle 6 Housing Element implementation.

“HCD will begin its review of each jurisdiction by assessing progress on key programs and deadlines that were indicated in your Cycle 6 HEs,” the letter explained.

It described a three-tier review process, with potential escalation to “high” enforcement that could include a Notice of Violation revoking Housing Element compliance.

A follow-up message from HCD’s Fidel Herrera on Sept. 4 reiterated that the department will proactively monitor and review jurisdictions’ housing programs under the Housing Element Implementation Program.

“HCD welcomes the opportunity to answer any questions and looks forward to working with you all,” Herrera wrote — a diplomatic but unmistakable reminder that state authority now extends beyond paper compliance.

The state’s position is not new. In 2021, HCD explicitly stated that Measure J “poses a constraint to the development of housing by requiring voter approval of any land use designation change.”

The city countered that it had sufficient infill sites to meet its housing obligations through 2029.

But even city officials have acknowledged that this strategy won’t hold.

In December 2023, then-Mayor Will Arnold cautioned that meeting the next RHNA cycle through infill alone would be nearly impossible, noting the “difficulty we’re having in doing so” even for the current allocation.

Legal Services of Northern California went further, calling the city’s earlier conclusion “false.” In a letter to the city, the organization argued that Measure J delays and added costs inherently limit housing supply — even when sufficient infill sites exist on paper.

“The City Council’s recent decision to not put any of the five peripheral development proposals on the ballot for November 2024 proves that Measure J/R/D does limit housing supply,” the letter stated.

While that’s a more aggressive reading of the law than the city has adopted, it reflects the broader reality that Davis cannot rely indefinitely on infill alone. Under Government Code section 65583(a)(5), cities are required to identify and remove governmental constraints — including land use controls — that hinder the ability to meet regional housing needs. Measure J, by requiring a public vote on nearly all peripheral growth, fits squarely within that definition.

The city’s decision to reopen the Measure J discussion so soon after its last review is a clear acknowledgment that it sees the writing on the wall. The “constraint” argument may have been deferred in the last Housing Element cycle, but it won’t be ignored in the next one.

In the short term, Davis could still meet its 6th Cycle RHNA numbers through rezonings and infill adjustments. But the long-term question is whether the city can continue to defend a policy framework that the state now views as exclusionary and obstructive to housing production.

The proposed exemptions — from 50 percent affordability to Urban Limit Lines — represent an effort to balance local control with state compliance. Whether they succeed will determine more than just the next development proposal. They will determine whether Measure J itself survives in any meaningful form.

At this point, Davis has a choice. It can proactively modernize Measure J, aligning it with state law and regional housing goals, or it can dig in and risk losing control altogether.

The city can either evolve Measure J to reflect twenty-first century realities — or wait for the state to do it for them.

