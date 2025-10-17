Silent March in Davis Farmers Market Marks Two Years of Gaza Genocide

By Vanguard Staff

DAVIS, CA – About 50 people dressed in black marched silently through the Davis Farmers Market on Saturday, October 11, marking two years since the start of what organizers called a genocide in Gaza.

Carrying photos of children killed by Israeli airstrikes, participants drew attention to the ongoing devastation in Gaza, where more than 67,000 Palestinians—including over 20,000 children—have been killed.

The march ended with a public reading of victims’ names and stories of children whose lives were cut short by Israeli bombs.

“A ceasefire is desperately welcome, but it’s the bare minimum of what is needed to bring about lasting peace and justice in Palestine,” said Deema Tamimi, a Davis mom and Palestinian American.

“The ceasefire doesn’t bring these children back. It doesn’t heal the trauma, the heartbreak, the hunger, or the fear. Real peace will only come when those responsible are held accountable—when Gaza is free, when Palestinians are free, and when every child in Gaza can grow up without the threat of bombs, without the threat of starvation, without the threat of death.”

