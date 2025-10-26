Advocates Push FCC to Protect Prison Communication Rights. 

Advocates Urge FCC to Preserve Affordable Prison Communication Rates

By Sarra Osman

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As the Federal Communications Commission prepares to meet on Oct. 28, advocates and families are warning against potential rollbacks that could make phone and video calls unaffordable for incarcerated people, according to Worth Rises Press.

The FCC is set to consider weakening rate caps established in 2024 under a 2023 federal law designed to ensure “just and reasonable rates” for communication in federal and state prisons, local jails, and ICE facilities.

Worth Rises Press reported that FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, who initially supported the caps, has “abruptly reversed course” and delayed implementation, now seeking approval for weaker regulations.

Advocates argue that this reversal threatens to separate families who depend on affordable communication to stay connected with loved ones inside. “Thousands of advocates and affected families have shared their disapproval of this rollback,” Worth Rises Press reported.

Nearly 100 civil rights and advocacy organizations have sent a letter to Chairman Carr and other commissioners, urging them to reverse the Bureau’s decision to suspend the 2024 rules.

Groups including the UCC Media Justice Ministry, Worth Rises, and the Benton Institute for Broadband & Society have formally called on the FCC to reinstate stronger protections. More than 14,000 individuals and organizations, including the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, have filed objections highlighting the critical importance of maintaining affordable communication for incarcerated families.

According to Worth Rises Press, a press call will take place on Oct. 27 at 2 p.m. ET to address the issue. Speakers will include Cheryl Leanza, policy advisor for the United Church of Christ Media Justice Ministry; Bianca Tylek, executive director of Worth Rises; and Marisia Brana, a mother from Florida, where phone and video call rates for incarcerated individuals are among the highest in the nation.

Worth Rises Press noted that advocates are urging the FCC to uphold the current protections, arguing that communication is a right for incarcerated people and their families, not a privilege.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: