Justice in Illinois: Deputy Convicted in Fatal Shooting of Sonya Massey

ILLINOIS – Former Illinois sheriff’s deputy Sean Grayson was convicted Wednesday of shooting and killing an unarmed Black woman, 36-year-old Sonya Massey, in July 2024.

More than a year ago, Massey called 911 to report what she believed was a prowler in her home. When Grayson and his partner arrived, according to The Washington Post, they spoke with her for about 20 minutes and saw evidence of a break-in to a car outside but none suggesting an intruder inside.

Inside Massey’s residence, Grayson noticed a pot on the stove and asked her to remove it from heat, which she quickly did. When she was told to pick up her “hot, steaming water,” he moved into another room as she said, “I rebuke you in the name of Jesus.”

At that point, Grayson pulled out his gun and threatened to shoot her in the face. The Post reports that she immediately apologized and ducked, but the former deputy fired three times, with one shot fatally striking her in the head. When his partner began to administer first aid, Grayson told him not to bother because of the severity of the wound. He did not render any aid himself.

Throughout most of the encounter, Grayson’s body camera was off. He activated it only after firing his weapon.

The day before the shooting, Massey’s mother had called police, explaining that her daughter was experiencing a mental health crisis. She asked officers to be careful when responding. The Post reports that the dispatcher assured Massey’s mother that officers “just do their job” and that “there’s nothing to be fearful of.” Massey was killed roughly 16 hours later.

According to The Washington Post, Grayson “was indicted in July 2024 after a weeks-long investigation by the Illinois State Police and the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office.” County officials later confirmed that officers and the dispatcher at the scene were unaware of Massey’s mental health condition and had no record of the prior call.

Massey’s killing sparked protests nationwide, with the public condemning both the police response and broader patterns of violence toward Black communities and people in mental health crises. The Post reports that Springfield residents formed an ad hoc group called the “Massey Commission,” dedicated to addressing systemic racism in local government. The sheriff who hired Grayson resigned amid mounting pressure.

In August, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation revising the state’s police hiring practices in response to the incident.

After the verdict, civil rights attorney Ben Crump said, “Sonya Massey’s father delivered a powerful message after the guilty verdict in Sean Grayson’s trial. We now hope the court will impose a meaningful sentence that reflects the severity of these crimes and the life that was lost. We will continue to fight for Sonya’s family and for reforms that protect everyone from unlawful use of force.”

James Wilburn, Massey’s father, delivered emotional remarks outside the Peoria County Courthouse. “I’m James Wilburn. I’m her father,” he said. “Sean Grayson should (not) be able to get out of jail. My daughter cannot get out of that burial vault and walk out of Oakwood Cemetery, and I know that that clock that’s waiting for him, he can get to it as soon as he can and it wouldn’t make me any difference at all. But there’s a difference in this country. When you have my skin color and Grayson’s skin color, we need serious justice, not a miscarriage of justice that happened here in Peoria.”

Wilburn called for broader reforms. “We need to pass the George Floyd Policing Act. We need to pass the John Lewis Voting Act. We need to make the Sonya Massey Law across the whole United States. Then no family in our country can go through what our family has gone through because this man should have never had a badge and a gun,” he said.

He continued, “This man was kicked out of the service. That’s right. He was in six police departments in three and a half years. That is shameful, shameful on Sangamon County for even having a person like that. He had a laser sight on his gun. He said he was going to shoot my daughter in the face and he did it.”

Wilburn concluded with a reflection on his faith. “My Judeo-Christian upbringing tells me to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. So my joy here today is that I know I’ll see my baby again whenever the sun opens and Gabriel blows that horn.”

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump acknowledged, “While we believe Grayson’s actions deserved a first-degree conviction, today’s verdict is still a measure of justice for Sonya Massey. Accountability has begun, and we now hope the court will impose a meaningful sentence that reflects the severity of these crimes and the life that was lost. We will continue to fight for Sonya’s family and for reforms that protect everyone from unlawful use of force.”

Crump added, “The family extends deep gratitude to Sangamon County State’s Attorney John C. Milhiser and his entire office. They handled the case with professionalism, transparency, and compassion. Prosecuting a police officer is never easy but this team did it with courage and integrity.”

Grayson’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 29, 2026. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

