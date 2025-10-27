CHIRLA Launches ‘Call Out Hate’ Campaign to Combat Discrimination in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES – The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA), California’s largest immigrant rights organization, launched a new bilingual public service campaign during Los Angeles’ United Against Hate week of action to combat ongoing discrimination and bigotry.

In a press statement, CHIRLA announced a series of bilingual public service announcements (PSAs) titled “Sácale la Tarjeta al Odio / Call Out Hate.”

“The PSAs showcase the powerful truth that to address and stamp out hate, each of us needs to step up and call it out,” the press release stated.

Through real stories of unity, the videos highlight the courage required to confront intolerance and protect those who are targeted. The first video in the series depicts a family witnessing a street vendor being harassed and struggling to decide how to respond.

While the video encourages open discussion, it ultimately emphasizes that “we should all feel empowered to defend our neighbors by calling out offensive, bigoted, hateful language and actions,” according to the release.

CHIRLA has also begun working with other organizations to promote safety in immigrant communities and inspire individuals to confront hate. The organization carries out community education and outreach programs while providing support to victims of bias-motivated incidents.

The press release concluded, “Anti-hate work in our communities begins with open conversations about recognizing intolerance, and it culminates in a collective commitment to action.” CHIRLA “invite[s] the public to join this essential effort, to be more vigilant, and to become active partners in reporting hateful acts, ensuring our neighborhoods remain safe and inclusive for every family.”

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: