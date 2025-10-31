Op-ed | Why Police Traffic Stops Are Dangerous and Ineffective

Millions of drivers are pulled over every year for minor violations like broken taillights or tinted windows. Data shows these stops rarely make roads safer, and instead lead to racial disparities, violence, and loss of trust in police.

Emily Reina Dindial, Senior Policy Counsel, ACLU

Emily Berkowitz, Communications Strategist, Criminal Justice, ACLU

The Fourth Amendment protects us from being stopped, searched, or detained by police without good reason. But over the years, courts have dramatically weakened those protections when it comes to cars and traffic enforcement.

Courts have ruled that a traffic stop is permitted whenever an officer has probable cause of a traffic violation, even if police are really using the stop to investigate the driver without any suspicion of a crime. Because state and local traffic codes list hundreds of non-safety traffic offenses, from tinted windows to expired registration stickers, police can have hundreds of reasons to choose from. In practice, this lets officers use traffic stops to go on criminal investigation fishing expeditions, unfairly targeting people of color, and undermining the fundamental freedoms the Fourth Amendment was meant to protect.

We’re seeing this unfair practice in cities across the country where President Donald Trump has deployed military troops and federal law enforcement. Reports of federal agents colluding with police to set up traffic checkpoints and conduct stops show how easily traffic enforcement can open the door to the violation of people’s rights.

Being in a car should not mean losing many of the constitutional rights one would have in almost any other setting. That’s why the ACLU is working to restore people’s rights on the road by limiting or ending traffic stops for issues that are unrelated to road safety, like tinted windows or an expired registration.

More than 20 million people are stopped by police every year for alleged traffic violations.

Traffic stops are by far the most common interaction between community members and police, in large part because state and local traffic codes provide police with hundreds of reasons to stop drivers. Police stop more than 50,000 drivers on a typical day for alleged traffic violations

While these stops may seem routine, they often turn into dangerous — and even fatal — encounters with police, especially for Black and brown drivers. Police officers killed Daunte Wright after pulling him over for an expired registration sticker. Police killed Philando Castile and Walter Scott after stopping for broken taillights. These men were stopped for minor traffic violations, yet each of these stops escalated into a fatal encounter with police.

Police have more than 500 reasons to stop drivers.

In many states, decades-old traffic codes list upwards of 500 reasons for police to stop drivers, giving police significant discretion to stop almost anyone for almost any reason. These overly broad state traffic codes, combined with court rulings in favor of police discretion, has spawned a system that breeds unchecked police power and abuse.

Driving with an expired registration, tinted windows, a single broken taillight, or an air freshener hanging from a rearview mirror may be considered “violations” under many traffic codes, but they don’t make someone a dangerous driver. Yet, police frequently stop people for these non-safety issues, creating unnecessary risks to drivers, infringing on our constitutional rights, and diverting attention from the real threats to road safety, drunk driving and speeding.

In 2024, police killed 152 people during routine traffic stops.

Police are more likely to use force in a non-safety stop than in a safety-related stop, and that force all too often escalates into deadly situations. Since 2017, more than 800 individuals have lost their lives after being pulled over. Despite representing only 12 precent of the population, Black people make up more than a quarter of those killed in these encounters.

Black drivers are more than twice as likely to be pulled over than white drivers. Once stopped, Black drivers are also more likely to be treated differently and subjected to police searches, even when compared to white drivers engaged in the same driving behavior.

Because of the documented safety risks for drivers and the stark racial disparities in who gets stopped, many Black drivers say that they drive with constant fear of being harassed or brutalized by police. The stress of knowing that a simple traffic violation like an expired inspection sticker could result in a life-threatening encounter creates lasting anxiety and psychological effects for drivers of color.

With these facts in mind, it is no surprise that research finds that people who experience frequent police stops are significantly more likely to develop symptoms of anxiety and PTSD. Even youth who witness stops — without being stopped themselves — report higher levels of depression and anxiety and lower levels of happiness than their peers who have not.

Police arrest drivers for contraband in less than 1 percent — and in some cases as little as .3 percent – of traffic stops.

Despite the widespread use of non-safety traffic stops, they are an ineffective and inefficient tool for law enforcement. Most police departments spend massive amounts of time and money enforcing laws that don’t make our roads or communities any safer.

The data makes this abundantly clear. Non-safety-related traffic stops rarely result in the recovery of drugs, alcohol, guns, or other contraband. Studies across the country repeatedly find that police arrest drivers for contraband in less than 1 percent and in some cases as little as 0.3 percent —of traffic stops. This means that each year millions of people are pulled over, questioned, and potentially subjected to searches or excessive force, all for a law enforcement tactic that produces almost no public safety benefit.

The leading causes of car crashes and roadway deaths are speeding and drunk driving, not broken taillights or expired registration stickers. When police spend time pulling people over for minor violations, they have less time to focus on reckless driving and other behaviors that actually put lives at risk.

As of July 2025, 32 jurisdictions across 16 states have limited or eliminated non-safety-related traffic stops.

Some police departments and cities are already rethinking their approach to traffic enforcement, and the results are promising. Police in cities that stopped enforcing non-safety traffic violations were more effective at addressing serious road safety issues, such as drunk driving and speeding. In many cases, the number of crashes was unchanged or even went down.

Additionally, limiting these stops has helped improve relationships between police and the communities they serve. In places where enforcement of non-safety traffic violations has been scaled back, community members have reported higher levels of trust in law enforcement, which leads to safer communities overall. These cities and states are proving that by reducing unnecessary stops we can create safer, fairer roads for everyone.

Seventy percent of voters support limiting or ending police enforcement of certain minor traffic violations.

Whether you care about making our roads safer, protecting people’s constitutional rights, or addressing the systemic racial discrimination on our streets, all the evidence points in the same direction: it’s time to reimagine how we enforce non-safety traffic violations. That’s why advocates across the policing, justice, and road safety spaces have come together to form the Traffic Safety for All coalition, which is working to right-size traffic enforcement and make our roads safer for everyone. Visit the coalition here to learn more and follow developments in your state.

