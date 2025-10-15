Governor’s Veto Leaves Public Defenders Vulnerable to Political Influence

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom has vetoed Senate Bill 485, which would have required a three-fifths vote of county boards of supervisors and a showing of cause to remove chief public defenders from office. The decision drew disappointment from the California Public Defenders Association, which said the bill was a necessary safeguard for independence and integrity in public defense.

Before the proposed legislation, chief public defenders could be terminated without valid cause — even for taking constitutionally required positions that proved politically unpopular.

Sen. Eloise Reyes authored SB 485 to align the job protections of chief public defenders with those already afforded to county counsels and other appointed legal officers.

“Public defenders must be able to represent their clients — including those accused of serious or unpopular offenses — without fear of losing their jobs,” Reyes said. “SB 485 was about protecting integrity, not privilege.”

The CPDA said the veto comes at a time when the independence of public institutions has been increasingly tested by partisan influence and retaliation against officials who refuse to bend the law to political will. The group described SB 485 as a necessary measure to resist that framework.

Brendon Woods, Alameda County’s chief public defender, said, “With this veto, the governor is telling us to stay quiet and not make waves. Sometimes advocating for our clients and community requires taking positions that put our jobs in jeopardy. Whether it’s calling out racism in our courts or pushing back against ICE arrests in courthouses, we should be allowed to protect our clients without fear of being fired.”

“Chief public defenders cannot be truly independent if their employment depends on whether their advocacy offends those in power,” said Kate Chatfield, executive director of the CPDA.

“The fight is not over,” she continued. “CPDA will work with lawmakers, counties, and community allies to bring back these protections until every public defender in California can advocate fearlessly on behalf of their clients — as their constitution requires.”

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: