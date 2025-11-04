Village Farms Project Could Help Reverse Davis’ Enrollment Decline and Ease Housing Affordability Pressures, Report Finds

“Not enough housing has been built in Davis, and prices are too high for families to locate in the city.” – Economic & Planning Systems (EPS) report

DAVIS, CA – A recent economic and demographic analysis by Economic & Planning Systems (EPS) finds that the proposed Village Farms housing development could play a crucial role in addressing two of Davis’s most pressing challenges—declining school enrollment and the high cost of housing.

The 1,800-unit mixed-use development would bring a range of housing types to the city, from higher-end single-family homes to high-density affordable apartments.

According to EPS, this diversity in housing options could not only strengthen the city’s economic base but also help stabilize enrollment in the Davis Joint Unified School District (DJUSD), which has been steadily shrinking in recent years.

EPS attributed the decline in part to “declining birth rates and housing unaffordability,” noting that many young families simply cannot afford to live in Davis. “Not enough housing has been built in Davis, and prices are too high for families to locate in the city,” the report stated.

The analysis quoted a Vanguard article from the spring, where DJUSD Superintendent Matt Best said, “The pipeline has slowed. And without new housing to attract young families, we’re heading into a prolonged decline.”

Chief Strategy Officer Maria Clayton added, “We’re not here to advocate for a particular project or type of housing, but we are here to make the consequences of inaction clear. The connection between housing and schools isn’t just abstract—it’s immediate, it’s financial, and it’s human.”

According to EPS, the Village Farms project would bring an estimated 701 new students into DJUSD schools—an enrollment boost of more than 8 percent compared to the district’s current 8,300 students. Analysts emphasized that this infusion could help the district avoid difficult decisions about staff reductions, program cuts, or even school closures.

Beyond its impact on schools, the Village Farms project could also shift the city’s housing market toward greater affordability. Davis currently has one of the highest proportions of renter-occupied housing in Yolo County—56.5 percent compared to 41.3 percent countywide—but lacks sufficient “missing middle” options such as townhouses and duplexes. Nearly two-thirds of the new Village Farms homes would be medium-density units, a category the report describes as “helping to fill a critical market gap.”

“High housing costs in Davis are principally the result of a supply and demand imbalance,” the report stated. “Generally, any additional housing units in Davis can help move the market towards more of an equilibrium between supply and demand.”

The report found that adding homes at different price points can relieve market pressure by allowing older homes to “filter” into more affordable price ranges. Current average sale prices in Davis hover around $866,000 for single-family homes and $505,000 for townhouses. Village Farms’ medium-density homes are projected to sell for about $740,000, while single-family homes would average $1.3 million.

The analysis also outlined the income levels required to afford these homes. A household would need an income of roughly $168,000 to afford a $740,000 medium-density home and nearly $296,000 to purchase a $1.3 million low-density home. By contrast, affordable high-density apartments would be accessible to households earning between $50,000 and $130,000, depending on the income category.

EPS noted that Village Farms’ combination of for-sale and rental housing could help a wide range of workers and families. For example, about 40 percent of current Davis jobs would provide sufficient income for a two-earner household to afford a moderate-income rental unit, and more than 80 percent could afford a low-income rental unit.

The study noted that housing and economic development are intertwined.

“For Davis to be able to diversify and expand its economy, and make itself more resilient, both availability and affordability of housing is essential to ensuring that businesses can attract and retain the labor force that their operations require,” EPS wrote.

The report also found that the project would have a positive fiscal impact on the city, expanding the property tax base by an estimated $1.24 billion and generating new retail spending potential of about $74 million. However, analysts cautioned that long-term affordability would depend on sustained housing supply and citywide planning efforts.

Ultimately, the authors concluded that Village Farms could help the city address structural challenges in both education and housing.

“Adding about 700 students to the district will help stabilize long-term enrollment numbers needed to keep schools open and adequately funded,” the report stated. “Much of the housing proposed for Village Farms will add to affordable housing options in Davis and provide medium-density units that are not well represented in the community.”

Tags:

Categories:

Tags: