Public Review Period Opens for Willowgrove Project in Davis

DAVIS, Calif. – The City of Davis has released the long-anticipated Draft Environmental Impact Report for the proposed Willowgrove Project, a major mixed-use development that would add about 1,250 new homes on a 232-acre site north of East Covell Boulevard.

The Draft EIR, prepared by Raney Planning and Management Inc. for the city, marks a key stage in the state-mandated environmental review process and opens a 45-day public comment period running from Nov. 10, 2025, through Jan. 2, 2026.

The release of the document—identified under State Clearinghouse No. 2024070522—invites community review and comment before city leaders consider whether to approve annexation and entitlements for the project.

The Draft EIR, published in accordance with the California Environmental Quality Act, evaluates potential environmental impacts, proposes mitigation measures, and examines project alternatives intended to reduce or avoid significant adverse effects.

The Willowgrove Project, formerly known as the Shriners Property Project, proposes to transform what is now intensively farmed agricultural land into a master-planned, mixed-use community located outside the northeastern boundary of Davis, just north of East Covell Boulevard and Alhambra Drive. The site, designated Agricultural in the Yolo County General Plan and zoned Agricultural Intensive, lies within unincorporated Yolo County.

The development would consist of a total of 1,250 residential units distributed across approximately 104.7 acres, with a range of low-, medium- and high-density neighborhoods. The plan includes both market-rate and affordable housing and seeks to integrate a mix of housing types, from single-family detached homes to apartments and townhomes.

The community would feature neighborhood retail and commercial spaces, a daycare facility and community gym, extensive open space areas including an 8.7-acre system of neighborhood greenbelts, a community park, a mini park and a network of shared-use trails.

The plan also designates an Urban Agricultural Transition Area along the northern and eastern boundaries, connecting to the existing Wildhorse Agricultural Buffer to the west. The proposal includes on-site and off-site infrastructure improvements such as water, sewer and storm drainage systems, and traffic-calming measures.

Primary vehicle access would come from two intersections along East Covell Boulevard—one at Alhambra Drive, which would be extended into the site, and another new intersection at the southeastern edge of the property.

The internal street network would include local and collector streets organized around the central park area, along with multiple traffic circles and multimodal connections. The proposal emphasizes a multimodal transportation network designed to accommodate walking, bicycling and transit.

Sidewalks and shared-use paths would link the development to existing city trails, including the Wildhorse Agricultural Buffer and the underpass connecting to East Covell Boulevard. The EIR states that the project would add more than three miles of new shared-use trails to the city’s bikeway system.

Because the Willowgrove site lies outside the city limits, the project requires several discretionary approvals. These include a Sphere of Influence Amendment and annexation to bring the 232-acre site into the City of Davis, a General Plan Amendment and pre-zoning to assign appropriate city land use designations and zoning districts, Large Lot and Small Lot Vesting Tentative Maps to subdivide the property, a Final Planned Development and Development Agreement establishing detailed design and implementation standards, and certification of the EIR and adoption of a Mitigation Monitoring and Reporting Plan.

The Yolo Local Agency Formation Commission would ultimately consider the annexation and Sphere of Influence changes, while the City of Davis would act as the lead agency under CEQA. The annexation would also include detachment of the site from the East Davis Fire Protection District, transferring fire service responsibility to the City of Davis Fire Department.

The Draft EIR was prepared as a project-level EIR under CEQA Guidelines section 15161, meaning it provides a full assessment of environmental impacts associated with planning, construction and operation.

The city initially issued a Notice of Preparation in July 2024, opening a 30-day scoping period and holding a public meeting to gather input on the environmental topics to be studied. During that process, the city received 25 written comment letters and five additional written comments submitted at the scoping meeting.

Commenters included state and local agencies, advocacy groups and residents of Davis. Among the agencies providing input were the California Department of Transportation, Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board, Department of Toxic Substances Control, Native American Heritage Commission, Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Yolo Habitat Conservancy.

Residents raised concerns about traffic congestion, farmland conversion, water supply, flood risk and the consistency of the project with the city’s climate action goals.

Because the project would convert about 230 acres of farmland to urban use, the EIR finds a significant and unavoidable loss of agricultural land. The site is currently classified as prime farmland under the state’s Farmland Mapping and Monitoring Program and has long been cultivated for row crops.

Mitigation measures include compliance with Yolo LAFCo (Local Agency Formation Commission) policies on agricultural land conversion and establishment of an Urban Agricultural Transition Area, but the loss of farmland remains unavoidable under CEQA criteria. The report concludes that this conversion constitutes an irreversible change, contributing to cumulative regional farmland loss alongside nearby projects such as Village Farms and Palomino Place.

Construction and operation of the project would generate criteria pollutants and greenhouse gas emissions.

The EIR requires best available control measures during construction, such as the use of Tier 4 final engines, dust suppression and limits on idling times. Operationally, the project must implement a Transportation Demand Management program, promote electric vehicle infrastructure and integrate renewable energy consistent with the city’s Climate Action and Adaptation Plan. Even with mitigation, long-term emissions could remain significant and unavoidable, as total greenhouse gas output is projected to exceed local thresholds.

Traffic and transportation impacts represent another major area of concern. The Transportation Impact Study found that development would increase vehicle trips on East Covell Boulevard and nearby intersections.

The EIR calls for the addition of turn lanes, upgraded signals, a second westbound lane on East Covell Boulevard along the project frontage under cumulative conditions and improvements to bicycle and pedestrian facilities.

The project would also contribute its fair share toward regional transportation improvements and prepare a Transportation Demand Management plan to reduce vehicle miles traveled. Despite these measures, cumulative traffic increases, particularly on Covell Boulevard and the Interstate 80 corridor, are expected to remain significant and unavoidable.

The EIR notes that the project will include both market-rate and affordable housing as part of its 1,250 total units. Under city policy, at least 15 percent of units must be affordable in accordance with the Inclusionary Housing Ordinance.

While affordability itself is not an environmental issue under CEQA, the Draft EIR identifies the inclusion of affordable units as a social and policy benefit that advances Davis’s Regional Housing Needs Allocation goals and supports a more inclusive housing mix within the community.

The site’s drainage channel, known as Channel A, contains riparian habitat and serves as a corridor for wildlife movement. The EIR calls for pre-construction biological surveys by qualified specialists, adherence to the Yolo Habitat Conservation Plan/Natural Community Conservation Plan and preservation of riparian setbacks. Mitigation also includes habitat restoration and monitoring requirements to avoid direct impacts on special-status species.

The project area is crossed by a drainage course and lies within the broader Davis Drain watershed. Several agencies raised concerns about downstream flooding and capacity in Channel A. The EIR requires hydrologic analysis for 100-year and 200-year flood events, on-site stormwater detention basins and compliance with city stormwater standards to ensure no net increase in runoff. The report concludes that, with mitigation, hydrology and water quality impacts would be reduced to less-than-significant levels.

Construction activity would temporarily elevate noise levels at nearby sensitive receptors, including homes in the Wildhorse neighborhood and Harper Junior High School. Mitigation includes restricted construction hours, temporary sound barriers and equipment mufflers. Operational noise impacts from increased traffic and community activities would remain below city thresholds with mitigation.

The EIR notes that the Davis Joint Unified School District would experience increased enrollment due to the new housing. The project would be required to pay statutory school impact fees and provide land dedication or in-lieu payments for park and recreational facilities. Fire and police services would be provided by the city following annexation.

The city’s Water Supply Assessment concludes that Davis has adequate water resources under normal, single-dry and multiple-dry year conditions to serve the project, given the city’s surface water and groundwater portfolio. Wastewater would be treated at the city’s wastewater treatment plant, which has sufficient capacity according to technical memoranda appended to the EIR.

The EIR acknowledges cumulative effects when combined with nearby developments such as Village Farms, Palomino Place and On the Curve. Major cumulative concerns include growth-inducing impacts, farmland loss and regional traffic. While mitigation can reduce many individual effects, the conversion of farmland and incremental greenhouse gas emissions remain significant and unavoidable.

The Draft EIR evaluates five alternatives: a no-project alternative retaining current agricultural use; a lower-density option with 937 units eliminating retail and park space; two smaller-footprint designs maintaining 1,250 units; and a higher-density option with up to 1,500 units. The environmentally superior alternative identified in the EIR is a reduced-intensity version that provides fewer units within a smaller footprint, lessening farmland loss and traffic impacts while meeting some of the city’s housing objectives.

The public review period runs from Nov. 10, 2025, to Jan. 2, 2026. During this time, agencies, organizations and individuals can submit written comments on the accuracy and adequacy of the Draft EIR. All feedback will be reviewed by the city, which will prepare written responses and compile a Final EIR.

The Final EIR will include any necessary revisions and a Mitigation Monitoring Program. The City Council must certify the Final EIR before considering project approvals. If it determines that certain significant impacts are unavoidable, the council may adopt a Statement of Overriding Considerations explaining why project benefits outweigh environmental costs.

The city encourages residents, community groups and agencies to review the document carefully, noting that the Willowgrove proposal represents one of the largest potential housing expansions in Davis since the Cannery. The outcome of this process will determine whether the project proceeds to the ballot for voter consideration under Measure J/R/D requirements.

