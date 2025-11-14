ICE Repeatedly Arrests American Citizens, ProPublica Investigation Finds

A recent ProPublica investigation found that Immigration and Customs Enforcement has repeatedly arrested American citizens, misreported those arrests and disregarded constitutional protections, raising concerns about unchecked federal power and government accountability.

The report documents not only detentions of citizens but a pattern of conduct that signals a potential future of government overreach without transparency or oversight.

The Department of Homeland Security maintains that it “doesn’t arrest U.S. citizens for immigration enforcement,” even as documented evidence shows otherwise.

Even if the arrests were lawful, recent ICE actions have been excessive, harmful and inconsistent with protocols intended to protect the public, according to the report.

ProPublica states that some incidents came to light only through media attention and public recordings.

For example, they reported that “masked agents pointed a gun at, pepper-sprayed and punched a young man whose only offense was filming them as they searched for his relative.”

In another case, “they tackled a 79-year-old car-wash owner, pressing their knees into his neck and back. The man, who had just undergone heart surgery, was left with broken ribs and was denied medical attention for 12 hours.”

ICE has claimed that its arrests were based on reasonable suspicion, but the report notes that only a small portion of the hundreds of people arrested ultimately pled guilty — and in those cases, only to misdemeanors.

Most cases were dismissed or never filed, including those involving individuals whose only actions were filming or questioning officers.

The Fourth Amendment states that “the right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated.”

The report notes that agents may stop someone only if they have particularized suspicion that the person may be guilty of a crime.

It also clarifies that at all times, including during arrests, officers may not use force that is unreasonable under the circumstances.

Despite these protections, the report found that such standards are routinely ignored.

Judge Sara Ellis in Chicago echoed those findings, noting that the violations extend beyond isolated facilities.

Judge Ellis refused the federal government’s request to limit legal relief to one facility, concluding that the violations were widespread.

She stated, “If I felt secure that this was only happening in Broadview, I’d be happy to limit it, but I don’t believe that is the case.”

As Ellis’ ruling demonstrates, these cases are not anomalies.

ProPublica emphasizes that “each time a citizen is wrongly detained or beaten by federal agents, the injury extends beyond the individual: It erodes the shared understanding that government power must answer to the Constitution.”

