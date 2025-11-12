Court Watch: Defense in Yolo County Case Seeks Discovery, Cites Inconsistent Three Strikes Law Application

WOODLAND, Calif. – In Yolo County Superior Court this week, Judge Tom Dyer presided over a status hearing in a habeas corpus case remanded by the California Supreme Court on a limited jury-selection issue and ongoing claims under the Racial Justice Act.

Defense attorneys said they are still waiting for previously ordered discovery and struggling to communicate with their client. As a result, the court postponed the matter, rescheduling it for next month.

During the hearing, defense counsel outlined the background of the case and explained that the Supreme Court’s remand allowed them to pursue additional claims while reviewing prior proceedings. The defense stressed the importance of the ordered discovery, noting that progress has been limited without access to it.

Deputy Public Defenders Trenton Opet and Monica Johnson appeared on behalf of the accused, explaining that they are preparing to amend the habeas petition but have not yet received the discovery materials ordered by Judge Tim Fall.

The materials they need concern records and data related to how Yolo County prosecutors have applied California’s Three Strikes Law in charging decisions and sentencing outcomes. The defense said such information is vital to determine whether similar cases have been treated consistently and to support potential claims under the Racial Justice Act.

Deputy District Attorney Garrett Hamilton told the court the office is uncertain whether discovery has been completed or turned over. He explained that the case was recently reassigned and said he would review the matter before the next court date.

Defense counsel also requested that the accused be brought to court in person. “We would ask for the opportunity to order (the accused) to be produced in person,” the DPD said. “There have been other court dates where he did not appear. There were even letters that he wrote asking to represent himself because he feels that he cannot communicate with us.”

Judge Dyer agreed, stating, “I will allow (the accused) to come back for the next court date. However, he’s to be returned subsequent to that.” The court then set the next status hearing for Dec. 5, 2025, in Department 6, ordering the accused’s transport from Kern Valley State Prison.

The court also agreed to have the petitioner brought back on Dec. 1, 2025, before the hearing so counsel could meet with him in person multiple times.

Hamilton told the court he would “try to get to the bottom of” the discovery delay before the next hearing.

The defense emphasized that the lack of discovery and limited communication with their client have made it difficult to move the case forward.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: