San Francisco Launches Housing Program to Prevent Homelessness for Formerly Incarcerated

SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Public Defender’s Office has announced the launch of the Homecoming Project in San Francisco, expanding an innovative housing initiative that pairs community members with individuals returning home from prison.

According to the Public Defender’s Office, the program—already operating in Alameda, Contra Costa and Los Angeles counties—will now offer people recently released from prison a safe and secure home for six months. The initiative pays local hosts a stipend for opening their doors and aims to “support successful reentry and prevent homelessness,” helping returning residents reintegrate into their communities.

The expansion is being made possible through a partnership with Impact Justice, the organization that developed the Homecoming Project. The office’s Freedom Project, a post-conviction relief unit, will explore how its clients have already benefited from the initiative. The partners aim to meet the urgent need for stable housing among people leaving incarceration.

A press conference announcing the launch will take place Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. PT at the San Francisco Public Defender’s Office, 555 Seventh St., third floor, main conference room.

Speakers will include San Francisco Public Defender Mano Raju, Impact Justice Vice President of Innovations Aishatu Yusuf, Housing Lab Director Bernadette Butler, Homecoming Project hosts Surmiche “Mimi” Vaughn and Emily Harris, participants Marcelino Clemente and Philippe “Kells” Kelly, and Stephen Liebb, co-founder of the Freedom Project.

The Public Defender’s Office said the Homecoming Project provides meaningful housing solutions for people leaving prison, who often face limited options and barriers to reentry. Hosts with a spare room in their homes are matched with returning community members in need of housing. The hosts receive a stipend from Impact Justice, and the participants gain rent-free housing and ongoing support for six months.

The office noted that these initiatives promote community connection and safety while aiding in the transition from prison to society. With help from Impact Justice, the program also prevents homelessness among formerly incarcerated people and reduces the likelihood of recidivism.

According to the Freedom Project, the partnership has already produced positive outcomes, with clients who participated in Homecoming finding stability, independence and a chance to rebuild their lives.

Speakers at the event are expected to share stories from both host and participant perspectives. Homecoming hosts Surmiche “Mimi” Vaughn and Emily Harris will speak about their experiences welcoming participants into their homes, while participants Marcelino Clemente and Philippe “Kells” Kelly will discuss how the program supported their transitions back into the community.

Public Defender Mano Raju will address how the partnership aligns with his office’s mission to ensure equity and opportunity for all clients. Aishatu Yusuf, vice president of innovations at Impact Justice, and Bernadette Butler, director of the Housing Lab, will discuss the broader vision of expanding Homecoming statewide to transform reentry housing in the U.S.

Freedom Project co-founder Stephen Liebb will also highlight how the initiative supports the office’s reentry and post-conviction work by providing partnerships that give practical, immediate support to those returning home.

The Public Defender’s Office said visuals at the event will include a “banner with photos of Homecoming Project participants and hosts” and “posters with facts and statistics about the prison-to-homelessness pipeline.”

Reporters who wish to attend are encouraged to RSVP through the provided online form to receive additional background information and event materials. The press conference will also be livestreamed on the San Francisco Public Defender’s Office YouTube channel, and a recording will be posted after the event.

The Public Defender’s Office concluded that the Homecoming Project has already proven successful in other counties, creating a reliable model that reduces incarceration’s long-term harms while strengthening local communities. The program allows people leaving prison to find a place to stay and belong by compensating hosts and building trust between participants and residents.

