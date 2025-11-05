San Francisco Coalition of Organizations Addresses Trump’s Immigration Threat

SAN FRANCISCO — On Monday, Nov. 3, San Francisco Rising, a coalition of civic organizations, announced a broad community plan to combat deportation efforts by the Trump administration. The release is part of a growing movement of more than two dozen San Francisco-based organizations working to uphold the city’s sanctuary policies and support immigrant families.

Laura Valdez, executive director for Mission Action, said in the release, “In recent weeks, our communities experienced fear and uncertainty as our city faced the threat of escalated attacks by the Trump administration.”

Valdez added, “Our communities need to know there is an emergency plan in place for the next crisis, and open channels of communication so we can respond with power, not panic.”

“Our coalitions are mobilizing legal defense, rapid response, mutual aid networks, and everyday residents to address the fear, isolation, and misinformation,” said Antonio Diaz, executive director of People Organizing to Demand Environmental and Economic Justice (PODER).

Elaine Villasper, executive director of the Filipino Community Center, said, “This year, working immigrant families have experienced cuts to vital lifelines from food aid to Medicare. The threat of detentions and deportations further disrupts parents’ ability to provide for their families.”

She added, “We need urgent investments in the services that will help our communities keep a roof over their heads and food on the table, including emergency rental assistance, expanded food bank capacity, and comprehensive language access.”

Supporters said the city’s coordinated response has been crucial during the crisis and hope this effort previews future action to uphold San Francisco’s core values, according to San Francisco Rising.

Celi Tamayo-Lee, executive director of San Francisco Rising, said, “We believe in this agenda because it was created by the real experts: people who are helping immigrants stay with their families, stay fed, and keep their jobs every single day.”

