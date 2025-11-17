Monday Morning Commentary: Dense Housing in Marin County – Are You Kidding Me? And How This Impacts Davis Potentially

It may be the clearest sign yet that California’s aggressive housing mandates, lawsuits and enforcement tools are beginning to work. The traditionally anti-growth city of Sausalito — in the heart of deeply anti-growth Marin County — just voted overwhelmingly to approve zoning changes allowing dense housing development along Bridgeway, and additional affordable senior units. For decades, Marin symbolized resistance to state housing policy, regional planning and compliance with RHNA. Now, voters themselves are opening the door.

Measure J, which rezones roughly 16 acres to allow between 415 and 530 new homes, is winning with about 75 percent of the vote. Measure K, which allows 50 affordable senior units at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, is passing with around 55 percent support. These are numbers no one would have predicted even recently in a city that permitted only 58 new homes from 2015 to 2022.

Developer Dan Morgan said the results defy decades of political history. “I have been in Sausalito since the early ’80s, and my observation is everything in Sausalito is always about 50/50 and is always a big fight,” he said. “I have never seen anything pass with 65% or 70%.”

Architect Michael Rex supported both measures and believes the shift is necessary.

“Every community needs a mix of housing values, because when you have a mix of housing values you have a mix of people, and with a mix of people you have a mix of ideas rather than a mono class,” he said. “It’s a healthier community.”

But not everyone sees the vote as progress.

Property owner Linda Fotsch said the rezoning strategically avoids wealthier neighborhoods.

“I think this was a ‘not in my backyard’ movement to move everything out of the southern side of town where people have money and stick it all down there right next to each other,” she said.

Cushman & Wakefield Managing Principal Whitney Strotz said decades of stagnation made change inevitable.

“We were so ‘no growth’ in the North Bay for so long, we got behind and we didn’t create the variety of housing stock that a healthy community needs,” he said. “We stunted ourselves for so long, and now we are going to have some teenage pimples popping up.”

Even critics acknowledge the political reality: once the state began enforcing housing law, the ground shifted. Many cities that spent years resisting compliance are now facing builder’s remedy projects, litigation and the loss of local discretion — the very outcome they hoped to prevent.

Land use attorney Ryan Patterson said the backlash created the current situation.

“The irony of what the city has done here is they have pushed all of their planned development into a few sites, which means they are going to have towers in Sausalito,” he said. “The thing they have tried so hard to avoid is the thing they ended up doing to themselves.”

This shift isn’t isolated. Santa Cruz voters also approved a pro-housing measure this month. And in Southern California, La Cañada Flintridge abruptly ended its high-profile legal challenge against a builder’s remedy project after a judge ordered the city to post a $14 million bond to continue the appeal. Rather than risk the consequences, the city allowed the project to move forward.

These moments reflect something larger: the housing politics of California are changing.

The economics are changing too.

Ger’rell King, Director of Land Acquisition and author of a recent development analysis, wrote that first-time buyers now represent only 21 to 24 percent of purchasers, down from 32 percent two years ago, and their median age has risen to between 38 and 40.

He wrote that “over 60% of prospective buyers are expressing interest in modular and smaller homes as pathways to affordability,” arguing that developers still building traditional single-family starter homes are designing for a market that barely exists anymore.

For Davis, all of this carries direct implications.

Davis has been wrestling with housing decisions under Measure J/R/D for twenty-four years, with every major subdivision placed on a ballot and subject to election outcomes rather than normal planning processes.

While cities like Sausalito, Santa Cruz and La Cañada Flintridge are bending under state pressure, Davis remains locked in voter-controlled land-use decisions — a structure that has so far produced limited housing growth and shrinking school enrollment.

The same pressures now reshaping Marin could soon reach Davis.

The state has already signaled it is willing to intervene where jurisdictions block required housing capacity, and the housing element battles emerging statewide are beginning to resemble the pattern seen with CEQA reform: first ignored, then resisted, then enforced.

The parallels are unavoidable. Marin — the poster child of obstruction — is now rezoning land before Davis has approved anything comparable. And unlike Davis, Sausalito’s change wasn’t forced through litigation or state override. Voters approved it.

If Marin County is shifting, it raises the question: how long can Davis stand alone?

Davis is currently debating housing proposals including Village Farms and Willowgrove, projects that could address some of the housing shortages driving declining enrollment and affordability challenges. The question now is whether Davis interprets statewide momentum as a warning — or waits until the state removes local discretion entirely, as it has begun doing elsewhere.

Across California, the message from voters, courts and market forces is becoming harder to ignore: housing resistance is no longer politically sustainable.

Whether Davis changes voluntarily or by mandate remains to be seen.

