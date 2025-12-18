Court Watch: Judge Terminates Supervised Release, Issues $10,000 Warrant After Unhoused Man Loses Contact With Probation

WOODLAND, Calif. – Judge Samuel McAdam terminated the supervised own recognizance release of an unhoused man and issued a $10,000 warrant on each of his felony cases during a pre-hearing conference in Yolo County Superior Court, after being informed that he had lost contact with probation and failed to appear in court.

According to statements made in court, the accused had been released the previous week on supervised own recognizance with a GPS monitor as a condition of his release by probation.

During the hearing, Deputy Public Defender James Bradford informed the court that the accused is currently unhoused and does not have a phone number.

Bradford asked if probation has further information on the status of the accused.

Probation Officer Diana Fong reported that the accused was first located in what she described as an area “behind the railings” on Monday after his GPS monitor had died.

She said he was advised that he needed to charge it, and probation then found that the accused had moved to an AM/PM the same day and there had been no contact with him since.

Upon hearing this and taking into account the homelessness of the accused, Bradford highlighted that he has made notable, intermittent efforts to show up to court and the public defender’s office when possible, despite his homelessness.

Deputy District Attorney Aimee McLeod argued that this was not the first compliance issue in the accused’s case.

McLeod emphasized that the accused had originally been released over the objection of the People and asked the court to issue a warrant.

Judge McAdam agreed with the prosecution, despite the arguments made by the defense emphasizing the accused’s homelessness and efforts to appear in court when possible.

He ordered a $10,000 warrant in each of the accused’s felony cases and terminated the supervised release.

No future court date was set at the time of the hearing.

