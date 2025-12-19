Commentary: The Push for Guarantees at Village Farms Risks Derailing the Project — and Davis’ Housing Future

Councilmember Vaitla talks housing at the I-House in May 2023

“If Davis wants affordable housing, it must prioritize viability.”

DAVIS, Calif. – The Dec. 16 Davis City Council meeting exposed a widening fault line in how the city approaches affordable housing. While the subcommittee presented what it characterized as a major advancement — expanding the affordable housing dedication from nine to 16 acres and increasing the cash contribution to $6 million — the discussion quickly shifted away from progress and toward demands for hard guarantees.

The expansion from nine to 16 acres was the product of months of negotiation.

The increased acreage means more potential units, more flexibility in site planning and greater eligibility for funding. The difference between nine and 16 acres is the difference between a small, symbolic dedication and a meaningful one that could anchor a sizable affordable development.

It is also a point that underscores how far negotiations have moved. Instead of being recognized as progress, however, the expanded acreage was dismissed by Mayor Bapu Vaitla as inadequate because it was not paired with guaranteed unit delivery, which he argued could leave the city with “16 acres, $6 million and zero units.”

Likewise, the shift from $2 million to $6 million represents a tripling of direct financial support from the developer.

But more importantly, it changes the scope of the city’s leverage. When paired with public ownership of the dedicated land, the $6 million contribution can serve as gap financing to attract state or federal subsidy.

The package may be worth far more than its nominal cash amount, yet this nuance was lost in the effort to characterize the contribution as “zero.”

“It’s 6 million, it’s not zero,” former Councilmember Rochelle Swanson, who is part of the development team said, pushing back against the narrative that the city was receiving no tangible value.

One of the most significant but least discussed elements was valuation.

The finished-lot value of 16 acres in Davis, with infrastructure, streets and utilities, is not trivial. Conservative estimates place the contribution closer to $30 million. The argument presented is straightforward: public agencies, not private developers, are best positioned to leverage that land value into tax-credit awards.

The city’s advantage in pursuing subsidy is a core reason why land dedication can outperform mandatory on-site construction. Dismissing the acreage as merely land ignores the millions already embedded in site readiness.

The demand for enforceable triggers — especially time-based triggers — introduces a different problem.

Triggers may appear to promote accountability, but they can also shift liability in ways that expose the developer to obligations far beyond the intended contribution. If the city cannot secure funding within a given timeframe, a trigger could place the obligation squarely back on the applicant. Critics of time-based requirements argued they are arbitrary and potentially punitive.

Swanson said, “I think 10 years is just, that’s a number pulled out of the sky,” reflecting the concern that an inflexible deadline could undermine feasibility.

Alongside deadline triggers is the legal exposure question. If baseline guarantees are required and units are not constructed due to subsidy failure, the city or developer could face lawsuits.

When baseline features are codified into a Measure J vote, they acquire legal force which are enforceable. Demanding a baseline obligation with no clear financing path places both the project and the city in jeopardy. It also risks bogging the development in litigation rather than housing production.

A further challenge is voter clarity.

Baseline features exist to inform voters about what they are approving. When baseline demands exceed feasibility, the ballot asks voters to approve a project that carries unresolved risks. The distinction between enforceability and feasibility becomes blurred.

A baseline requirement that cannot be delivered is likely to lead to confusion. Voters may reject a project simply because its baseline conditions appear unrealistic or because the explanation of why they may not be deliverable becomes too complex to convey in a campaign.

Negotiations themselves have not been linear – what was acceptable last month was questioned this month. Conditions presented as firm were subsequently reframed or expanded. That dynamism has consequences.

Developers need predictability. Investors expect stability. When negotiating positions shift, the perception — fair or not — is that goalposts are moving. Uncertainty is costly. It affects design, engineering and legal preparation. When expectations shift mid-stream, trust erodes, and negotiations become adversarial.

Public negotiation of maximalist terms also has political implications. There is a strategic difference between privately negotiating terms and publicly demanding conditions that could imperil the project. When demands escalate in a public forum, opponents of development gain talking points.

A narrative emerges: if even the council says the project guarantees nothing, why should the public support it? The result is not only negotiation pressure but ballot vulnerability. Public rhetoric can weaken support long before a vote is cast.

We already saw a lot of confusion from people and opposition latching onto some of the rhetoric. If Vaitla is sincere in wanting housing and the project, he may have done irreparable harm.

Tax-credit positioning is often overlooked but critical. Publicly owned, shovel-ready land with gap financing positions the city to compete effectively for credits. Private developers are often disadvantaged in the credit scoring process.

By dismissing the land and cash contributions as insufficient because they lack guarantees, the council risks forfeiting the strategic advantage the package offers. The goal should be to structure a proposal that maximizes credit eligibility. Instead, the demand for guarantees threatens to undermine the foundation on which credit success depends.

One of the most concerning elements of the ongoing debate is its effect on investor confidence.

The Vanguard has learned more than twenty investors have already concluded that they would not pursue another project in Davis. They described the process as expensive, unpredictable and exhausting.

In past projects, applicants and even former councilmembers have referred to the Davis spanking machine.

Millions were spent on environmental review and redesigns, only to face shifting expectations. The risk is not one developer walking away.

The risk is the city continuing a reputation that discourages future applicants. In a Measure J environment, without interested developers, there are no future proposals to vote on.

The city lived with that when Measure J was first passed 25 years ago, but now they have a fully engaged state government and attorney general’s office potentially coming in to take away local autonomy and ability to stop projects.

Measure J, combined with an outdated general plan and growing state oversight, creates pressure on local planning. If Davis establishes precedents that no developer can reasonably meet, the result may not be more affordable housing. It may be fewer proposals, greater state intervention and less local control. When a city becomes known for rejecting projects that exceed code requirements, the state notices. And the state has tools — from builder’s remedy to lawsuits to funding penalties — to intervene.

Against that backdrop, the demand for guarantees risks looking less like leadership and more like brinkmanship.

Mayor Bapu Vaitla’s concerns about enforceability may be well-intentioned. His argument appeals to equity and responsibility.

But policies must live in the real world.

Affordable housing units are not created through uncompromising demands. They are created through workable plans. When a project exceeds code and provides land and funding valued in the tens of millions, the responsible reaction is to build on that progress, not dismiss it as “zero.”

Councilmember Josh Chapman recognized that balance.

His refusal to “kill a project” did not deny the concerns raised. Instead, it acknowledged them without turning negotiation into a dead-end ultimatum.

“I understand the frustration, but what came back, quite frankly, isn’t a process that gets units built,” he said.

At the same time, he made clear that he would not walk away.

“I’m just trying to figure out how we get to a point this evening that doesn’t, in any kind of way, kill this project.” That posture kept the door open.

The door matters. Because if Village Farms reaches a Measure J vote burdened by demands that render it infeasible, it will likely lose. And when it loses, the city will not only lose 16 acres and $6 million. It will lose credibility with investors. It will lose the opportunity to secure tax credits. It will lose momentum in addressing its housing shortage. And it will risk validating a narrative that Davis is a place where no major housing project can succeed.

Some commenters have suggested that this process was rushed – that’s always a complaint and part of that is that Measure J creates an artificial timeline because of electoral schedules.

But more importantly, there seems to be an assumption that somehow this project could get voted down and the voters could get another bite of the apple. That doesn’t seem to be in the cards unless the state comes in to modify or even eliminate Measure J.

In the meantime, Davis is running up against state pressure and its own failures over the last 25 years to build housing.

As we heard on Tuesday and Wednesday, this affects families priced out of the market, workers who commute long distances and young people unable to return after college. They affect revenues, school enrollment and demographic balance. They affect whether Davis grows in a planned way or faces growth imposed from above.

The city cannot afford to treat aspirational guarantees as more important than deliverable units. It cannot rely on rhetoric at the expense of feasibility. It cannot gamble that a project can survive these kinds of demands and still pass a Measure J vote.

Village Farms is imperfect. But so is any project. We cannot allow the perfect to be the enemy of the good if we hope to address the housing crisis and stave off efforts by the state to intervene.

The choice before the city is not between perfect guarantees and nothing. It is between a feasible path to units and a symbolic gesture that could kill the project.

If Davis wants affordable housing, it must prioritize viability. If it wants development interest, it must offer predictability. And if it wants to maintain local control, it must avoid turning Measure J into a mechanism that makes housing impossible.

The demand for guarantees may feel righteous. But righteousness does not build homes. Feasibility does. And unless the council pivots toward it, the only guarantee Davis will have is continued failure.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: