Joy Rising in the Heart of San Francisco: How Community Power Is Bringing Hope to Families This Holiday Season

By Journalist Malik Washington, Destination Freedom Media Group & The Davis Vanguard

San Francisco stands at a crossroads — a city where families fight daily to hold on in the face of rising costs, vanishing community spaces, and widening inequality. And yet, in the center of this struggle, something beautiful is taking shape. A movement. A moment of joy. A collective declaration that our families deserve celebration, dignity, and hope.

That moment is the upcoming Joy to the City holiday celebration — a vibrant, family-centered festival that represents the City at its best: united, generous, and committed to its people.

A Holiday Tradition Rooted in Love for the Tenderloin

On December 6, 2025, inside the San Francisco Centre (865 Market Street), joy will take center stage as Code Tenderloin — one of the city’s most trusted grassroots organizations — and California Assembly Member Matt Haney co-host this year’s Joy to the City celebration.

This isn’t charity.

This isn’t a photo-op.

This is community in motion.

For years, Code Tenderloin has been a lifeline for San Franciscans fighting for a second chance. Under the powerful leadership of Executive Director, Donna Hilliard, and built on the quiet, unwavering strength of founder, Del Seymour, Code Tenderloin has earned respect block by block, family by family, life by life.

Assembly Member Matt Haney, who has consistently stood with the Tenderloin — not just in campaign seasons but in the trenches — brings political muscle and heart to this event. His partnership signals that real public service means showing up for the people who need it most.

A Citywide Coalition: Powered by Community

What makes Joy to the City extraordinary is the sheer force of collective goodwill behind it.

This year’s celebration is supported by a broad and dynamic coalition of community partners, including:

Urban Angels SF

Center for New Music

Golden State Warriors

Crankstart Foundation

Housing for Health California

GLIDE Memorial Church

San Francisco Public Library

Chase

Salesforce

Sutter Health

St. Anthony’s

Nor Cal Carpenters Union

Mattel

PG&E

AT&T

California Building Industry Association

Turo

Empire

Uber

And many more organizations committed to uplifting local families

Guiding this effort are three powerhouse community leaders — Sheila Collins Bruce, Mary Rivers, and Donna Hilliard — who anchor the event’s “Powered by Community” initiative. Their leadership ties together volunteers, donors, activists, and neighbors, creating a unified front of generosity and action.

A Day of Celebration, Giving, and Pure Joy

Families arriving at the San Francisco Centre on December 6th will step into a warm, lively, and love-filled atmosphere that includes:

A massive toy giveaway for children across San Francisco

Food baskets and essential items for families in need

Live performances, DJs, and cultural entertainment

Games, prizes, arts, crafts, and balloon animals

Interactive activities designed for joy, laughter, and healing

A Call to San Francisco: Bring the Children, Bring the Love

Every family — from the Tenderloin to Hunters Point, from SoMa to the Fillmore — is invited to join this celebration. Bring your children. Bring your loved ones. Bring your hopes for a brighter tomorrow.

Joy to the City is a testament to what happens when community leaders, public servants, and grassroots organizations unite for a single purpose: creating a moment of happiness and dignity for families who deserve it.

This is the San Francisco we fight for.

This is the San Francisco we believe in.

And on December 6th, the city will shine — because we will shine together.

