Jewish, Christian, and Muslim Communities Unite for Interfaith Dialogue

An interfaith gathering founded in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks will return to Woodland this year, bringing together members of the Jewish, Christian and Muslim communities for reflection, dialogue and shared ritual.

The Celebration of Abraham was established after 9/11 with the goal of creating what organizers describe as a welcoming tent for all people in the community, aimed at nurturing compassion, respect and appreciation while fostering learning and understanding among the three Abrahamic traditions. The first Celebration of Abraham was held in 2003 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Woodland.

This year’s event will once again take place in Woodland on February 1, 2026, this time at the Woodland Mosque and Islamic Center, located at 613 East St. The theme of the program is “Returning to Abraham: Reflections in Courage,” which organizers say reflects a desire to draw on the moral and spiritual strengths of religious traditions during a period of uncertainty and challenge.

The program will feature presentations from three religious leaders: Rabbi Leah Julian, director of education and youth at Congregation Bet Haverim; Father John Boll, a retired priest from the Diocese of Sacramento; and Imam Riaz Ahmed Qadri of the Woodland Mosque and Islamic Center. The speakers will focus on stories of Abraham’s faith and courage as understood within their respective traditions.

Participants will be given cards during the presentations to write down questions prompted by the talks. Afterward, the speakers will respond directly to those questions, followed by small-group table discussions focused on how individuals might address the challenges, uncertainties and fears they are currently facing.

As in past years, the gathering will include a ritual hand washing and the sharing of gluten-free bread. The Celebration of Abraham also collects a free-will offering each year for a local nonprofit organization. This year’s beneficiary is Joshua’s House, a hospice home for unhoused people in Sacramento.

The program will conclude with Randy Ferris leading an a cappella rendition of “Children of Abraham.”

Organizers are asking attendees to preregister through the Celebration of Abraham website to assist with planning. Participants are also requested to dress modestly, with arms and legs covered, in recognition of the mosque as a sacred space.

