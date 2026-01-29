Independent Data Projects Fill Gaps in Police Misconduct Transparency

Illustrative image depicting research and analysis related to policing and public records; individuals, data and interfaces shown are representative and not of any specific case or person.

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. — A new spotlight on police misconduct data from the Prison Policy Initiative illustrates how independent data projects are filling gaps in transparency and accountability that formal government systems often leave unresolved. Researchers say these compilations of public records help document misconduct incidents, employment histories and use-of-force patterns while serving as models for local and national efforts to hold law enforcement accountable.

Tracking police misconduct has long been difficult because limited public access to records, inconsistent reporting requirements and varying data quality across jurisdictions all impede clear oversight. In the years since the murder of George Floyd, advocates and scholars have been working to collect, analyze and publish data from public records produced by state and local law enforcement agencies to address these gaps.

The Prison Policy Initiative’s resource spotlight notes that these efforts are vital for communities seeking accountability “especially in the wake of more recent nationally-galvanizing killings, this time at the hands of federal ICE agents,” and that the examples highlighted can be used or replicated by others working on similar issues.

One of the data projects featured is the Louisiana Law Enforcement Accountability Database, known as LLEAD, which consolidates records from more than 600 law enforcement agencies across Louisiana. The searchable and downloadable database includes employment histories, police misconduct records, use-of-force reports, certifications and qualifications, salary data when available, and settlement payments, all collected through public records requests.

LLEAD was initially designed to help Innocence and Justice Louisiana identify potential wrongful conviction cases and aid in litigation, but it has evolved into a broader tool for pressuring state agencies, such as the Council on Peace Officer Standards and Training, for greater employment transparency and to investigate trends in use of force, misconduct and settlements.

Another major database is the Police Records Access Project, created by the Community Law Enforcement Accountability Network (CLEAN), which contains public records from nearly 700 law enforcement agencies across California, including police and sheriff departments, campus police forces, prisons, probation departments, coroners and district attorneys. The project was prompted by California’s 2018 Right to Know Act and uses generative AI to organize thousands of documents, searchable by officer name, agency, county, case type and date.

Historical data in the California database often stretches back decades, with records on Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office shootings as early as 1977, and the tool offers researchers, journalists and attorneys access to critical information about arresting officers in recent cases.

The Invisible Institute’s Civic Police Data Project in Chicago includes officer demographics, unit information, misconduct outcomes, employment histories and complaint maps spanning from 1988 to 2018, with community-level breakdowns that show where complaints disproportionately come from specific neighborhoods or demographic groups.

This dataset has been used for initiatives like Beneath the Surface, which investigates gender-based police violence against Black women and girls, revealing patterns of misconduct in missing persons cases, mistreatment of sexual assault survivors and the failure of internal affairs to adequately investigate such allegations.

The National Police Index, the largest project highlighted in geographic scope, focuses on law enforcement employment history to identify so-called “wandering officers” — those who are fired from one department, sometimes for serious misconduct, and then find work at another agency. The index currently has full data from 24 states and limited data from additional states, with more coming online.

The Human Rights Data Analysis Group has supported many of these projects and others, such as a Boston SWAT raids database and Kilometro Cero in Puerto Rico, which tracks police use-of-force reports. Researchers linked to HRDAG have also concluded that official homicide data undercounts police killings by nearly 30%, underscoring the need for nongovernmental data collection.

Several other noteworthy projects include the Chicago Justice Project’s Police Board Information Center, the New York City Legal Aid Society’s Cop Accountability Project with more than 500,000 misconduct records, Philadelphia’s Unconstitutional Pattern and Practice Database designed for legal use in overturning wrongful convictions, and the ACLU of Vermont’s Brady letters database, which notes when officers have credibility issues that defense counsel can raise in court.

Journalists with Behind the Badge are building a comprehensive database of misconduct across New York State’s more than 500 law enforcement agencies, and volunteer-run OpenOversight offers a searchable database of officer information across multiple states.

For readers interested in starting new documentation efforts, organizations such as the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers offer detailed “how-to” guidance on effective public records requests, and Berkeley Copwatch and WITNESS provide resources including planning workbooks, database templates and data dictionaries that can help launch community-based accountability initiatives.

These data projects, the Prison Policy Initiative concludes, are critical because law enforcement officers often violate laws and policies designed to protect the public, yet are rarely held accountable through formal mechanisms. When accountability systems fail, public documentation and dissemination of evidence can create pressure for change and educate others about the scope of the problem. Collaborative efforts to compile public records into user-friendly databases empower journalists, attorneys, advocates and community members to hold law enforcement accountable and help combat impunity and reduce harm.

