California Governor Grants Clemency to 14, Emphasizing Second Chances

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Feb. 20, 2026, announced he had granted eight pardons and six commutations, emphasizing rehabilitation, accountability and public safety in his latest round of clemency decisions. The grantees were recommended for clemency by elected officials, correctional staff, teachers, judges, and community and religious leaders.

According to the announcement, clemency recognizes and incentivizes rehabilitation and accountability after conviction. Newsom weighed many factors in clemency cases, including an applicant’s self-development since the offense, whether it is consistent with public safety, and the impact of a grant on the community.

A pardon notes the grantee’s rehabilitation after a conviction and their successful reintegration into the community. It can remove counterproductive barriers to employment and public service, as well as restore civic rights and responsibilities.

A commutation recognizes a person in prison’s exceptional post-conviction rehabilitation. It can modify a sentence to make the grantee eligible to go before the Board of Parole Hearings at an earlier date.

During hearings, parole commissioners consider many factors, including input from crime victims and survivors and district attorneys, to determine whether the person can safely be released into the community. This expertise has resulted in a very low recidivism rate following release.

According to an article written by Palisades News, many of the pardon recipients had previously received Certificates of Rehabilitation from California courts, which can restore some civic rights and include a court recommendation for a gubernatorial pardon.

Others submitted formal applications showing they had completed their sentences and demonstrated sustained good conduct in their communities. One of them is Hesterly, who was recognized for her subsequent service in a pharmacy.

Another recipient includes Phaymany, who was sentenced in 1997 to 14 years to life for attempted murder and related offenses committed when he was 19.

Newsom also commuted the sentences of six incarcerated people, making them eligible for earlier consideration by the California Board of Parole Hearings. These people include Ralph Arreguin, Baleegh Brown, Glenn Hanson, Jessie Milo, Laurence Perry and April Pitts.

According to the article, Arreguin, who was sentenced in 2008 to 35 years to life for armed robbery, has served 19 years. Brown, who was sentenced in 2012 to 34 years for a series of armed robberies committed at age 20, has earned his GED, associate degree and bachelor’s degree while incarcerated.

Hanson and Perry, who are both serving life without the possibility of parole for murders committed in the 1990s, had their sentences commuted to terms of 33 years to life and three years to life, allowing them the opportunity to seek parole.

Milo, who was sentenced to 170 years to life for attempted murder, and Pitts, who was sentenced to 30 years to life for robbery with a firearm enhancement, were also made eligible for immediate parole consideration.

In each instance, the Board of Parole Hearings voted at an en banc meeting to recommend commutation, and the California Supreme Court reviewed and recommended the grants as required in cases involving multiple felony convictions.

In statements, Newsom said the acts of clemency do not minimize or forgive the crimes committed but recognize the individuals’ efforts toward rehabilitation and their prospects for successful reentry into society.

Overall, Newsom’s decision to grant pardons and commutations highlights California’s focus on rehabilitation and second chances. Although the crimes committed are not excused, these acts recognize the personal growth and accountability demonstrated, as well as the potential for safe reintegration into society.

