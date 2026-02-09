Everyday Injustice Podcast Special Episode -Women Beyond Walls

This week, Everyday Injustice brings listeners a special episode, featuring an installment of the podcast Women Beyond Walls, a series that centers the voices and lived experiences of women directly impacted by incarceration. Rather than relying on stereotypes or abstractions, the podcast foregrounds real stories of harm, survival, and resistance—while asking listeners to imagine what a more humane vision of justice could look like. This special episode fits squarely within Everyday Injustice’s mission of exposing systemic failures and elevating voices too often erased from public debate.

At the center of this episode is Pamela Winn, an Atlanta-based activist who was incarcerated while pregnant and subjected to brutal and neglectful conditions behind bars. Her story lays bare how carceral systems routinely fail pregnant people—through shackling, denial of medical care, and indifference to human dignity—often with devastating consequences. Winn’s account is not only painful, but searingly precise, offering a firsthand record of how institutional decisions translate into bodily harm and lasting trauma.

But this episode is not only about suffering. It is also about memory, survival, and the refusal to be silenced. Winn’s determination to live—to stay awake, to bear witness, and to tell her own story—becomes an act of resistance against a system that would prefer her experience remain hidden or misrepresented. Her voice challenges listeners to confront the everyday violence embedded in prisons and jails, particularly for women and pregnant people whose needs are treated as exceptions rather than obligations.

Today, Pamela Winn is working to ensure that what happened to her does not happen to others. Through advocacy and legislative reform, she has become a leading force in the movement to end the shackling of pregnant women and to demand dignity, care, and accountability in incarceration. This episode of Women Beyond Walls is both a warning and a call—to listen, to remember, and to recognize that justice begins with acknowledging harm and acting to prevent it from happening again.

