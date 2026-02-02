Court Watch: Court Appearance Ordered Despite Unemployment and Transportation Issues

WOODLAND, Calif. — A Yolo County Superior Court judge on Friday ordered an accused person to appear in person at a future court hearing, rejecting arguments that unemployment, lack of transportation, and residence in San Francisco made compliance impossible.

At the hearing before Judge Stephen Mock, Deputy Public Defender Dan Hutchinson requested a new court date at which the accused could appear in person to address the pending matters.

Facing a misdemeanor charge for operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device and for driving on a suspended license, the accused told the court, “There’s no way I can be there. I live in San Francisco, and I have a full-time schedule. I don’t even have a car, I don’t even have a vehicle.”

“Then you can take the train or the bus,” Judge Mock responded.

“I don’t even have any money. I have no income, so how can I do that?” the accused said, explaining that he was currently involved in a workers’ compensation case that had left him without income.

“If you’re telling me you refuse to come here, I’m going to issue a warrant, and I do not want to do that, so let’s pick a day,” Judge Mock said.

“Did I say I refuse? I never heard refuse come out of my mouth once,” the accused responded.

Hutchinson said he would plan a date eight weeks out and determine whether arrangements could be made to help the accused appear in court.

Judge Mock ultimately ordered the accused to appear at the next court date regardless of unemployment status, lack of transportation, or out-of-county residence.

The next court hearing is scheduled for March 27 at 9 a.m.

