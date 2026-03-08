Former Rikers Island Incarcerated Man Details Horrific Conditions of Solitary Confinement

NEW YORK — In an article published by Solitary Watch, Rodney Reid recounts his experience in the infamous New York jail Rikers Island, describing the brutal conditions he endured during years spent in solitary confinement.

Rodney Reid was imprisoned from 2002 to 2024 and spent three years at Rikers Island, including eight months in solitary confinement. In total, Reid spent 11 years in solitary confinement over the course of his 22-year sentence and has struggled to overcome new life barriers since his release from prison.

According to Reid, Rikers Island was an “otherworldly experience” that he was unprepared for when he arrived. He described it as “depleting, dehumanizing, and beyond deplorable,” with inhumane conditions unlike what he had seen before.

However, being placed in solitary confinement at Rikers Island was a completely different experience, far worse than what other prisoners had faced.

Reid said the only connection to other people he had while in solitary confinement was through a provided Walkman. He explained, “Through the radio, I could listen to the news and remain aware of what was happening in the streets. At the time, I did not realize how essential that connection was to human serenity and mental well-being.”

The need for a connection to the outside world and awareness of current events was essential to maintaining his sanity.

Reid also described his treatment in solitary confinement as dehumanizing. “I was confined to a small cage, one not fit for a dog. Yet, I was expected to survive there for what felt like countless years. One has to be mentally strong enough to never allow their circumstances to supersede who they truly are.”

During his time in solitary confinement, Reid said he was denied several basic human rights, which he argues were violations of government policy governing prison conduct.

He said, “I was often denied reading materials. Showers were limited to three days a week. Proper hygiene supplies were scarce, including basic skin lubrication needed for my skin type. As a result, my skin would chafe, crack, burn, and bleed. The lights remained on constantly, day and night. These were just some of the Gestapo-like tactics designed to break the mind.”

According to Reid, some of the strongest and toughest prisoners suffered mental breakdowns while in solitary confinement because of the extreme and subhuman treatment they received.

These conditions often felt like deliberate attempts by guards to inflict harm on prisoners, he explained. Reid also recalled consistently losing weight throughout his experience due to the minimal amount of food provided.

“The cages were filthy, contaminated with remnants of past human waste,” Reid said. “There were stretches where I was given nothing to do, no reading material, no stimulation of any kind for hours and days on end.”

“My sleep cycle was completely disrupted,” he said, describing periods of sleeping during the day and remaining awake throughout the night. Reid recalled one time remaining awake for 34 hours because of the conditions.

Reid argues the conditions were intentionally designed to drive prisoners to insanity. He said he relied on meditation to remain calm and avoid suffering a severe mental breakdown.

“My mind felt compressed, as if it were physically hurting,” Reid said. “The only way I survived was by lying down and visualizing mental images of the life I wished I were living.”

“I imagined moments with my children, experiences with loved ones, and memories from a life outside those walls,” he added.

Reid said he remains permanently traumatized by his experiences at Rikers Island, adding that many others who spent time in solitary confinement carry similar trauma.

He said trauma responses continue to appear in his daily life as a free man because of the conditions he endured while incarcerated.

According to Reid, the treatment of prisoners in solitary confinement at Rikers Island can push people toward insanity, making rehabilitation extremely difficult once they are released.

According to The Marshall Project, Rikers Island is mandated by law to close by 2027 but is significantly behind schedule.

Since Mayor Zohran Mamdani took office, he has announced an agenda to close the island and move those held there to four smaller jails to be built across New York City.

His initiative includes “a plan to stop using solitary confinement in jails.”

The mayor has also “announced a housing project on a hospital campus for people returning from incarceration with chronic physical and mental health issues, and appointed a new jails commissioner who was once formerly incarcerated at Rikers.”

Despite Mamdani’s executive order outlining the plan to close Rikers Island, the city remains behind schedule in delivering on these promises while maintaining public safety.

Currently, the estimated timeline for the island to be completely shut down and replaced with new local jails is 2032, according to The Marshall Project.

