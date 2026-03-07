California Lawmaker Introduces Bill to Boost Food Security Despite Budget Cuts

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Assemblymember Alex Lee, chair of the Assembly Human Services Committee, says Californians are struggling to feed themselves and their families despite the state having the fourth-strongest economy in the United States. Assembly Bill 2214 aims to address food insecurity across California by strengthening agriculture, infrastructure and access to food resources.

Congress continues to support budget cuts across safety net programs that support housing, food security and medical aid. The California Legislature says Assembly Bill 2213 is meant to combat federal cuts and support Californians with state funds, while Lee wants to provide direct funding to farmers and residents.

The California Healthy Food Financing Initiative (CHFFI) is a program created to increase access to healthy foods in underserved urban and rural communities and support healthy food initiatives.

As federal funds are redirected toward Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other military operations, Lee says he wants to support American families struggling with food insecurity.

Programs that rely on state funding include food banks such as the California Association of Food Banks, Farm to Fork, the Women, Infants and Children Program and CalFresh, which continue to support lower-income families across California. According to the Assembly, “The Republican budget bill H.R. 1 decimates funding for food assistance programs like CalFresh (federally known as SNAP), which currently serves 5.5 million people.”

Moreover, Lee emphasized the impact funding cuts could have on CalFresh families, stating, “Hundreds of thousands of people could see their CalFresh benefits eliminated.” In September 2025, National Public Radio reported on the impact of a government shutdown, during which many Americans did not receive SNAP benefits as the government used the threat of hunger to gain votes for appropriation legislation.

The cuts could also affect already vulnerable populations, according to Lee, who said, “In April 2026, for instance, lawfully present immigrants who are asylees, refugees, parolees and trafficking victims will no longer be eligible for SNAP. By June, punitive expansion of work requirements will put CalFresh benefits at risk for 303,000 people.”

The State Treasury and the Departments of Food and Agriculture, Health and Human Services, and Labor and Workforce Development will work together to develop solutions to increase food availability and present funding options, according to the Assembly.

The Assembly reported that grocery prices have increased by 30%, while the federal minimum wage has not increased in 15 years, according to NPR.

The Labor Commissioner’s Office raised California’s minimum wage from $16.00 to $16.50 per hour on Jan. 1, 2025.

Over the last five years, as indicated, grocery prices have surged by almost 30%. The federal government’s trade war is causing prices to increase rapidly and hurting local farmers.

Without safety net programs, roughly 2.6 million more Californians would have been living in poverty.

Co-sponsor of AB 2213 Arnold Sowell, Jr., executive director of NextGen California, stated, “The re-establishment of the California Healthy Food Financing Initiative (CHFFI) is a critical step toward addressing the deep inequities that continue to drive food insecurity across our state.” Sowell said he aims to support children in underserved communities who are impacted by environmental and geological racism.

Food deserts in America are common in urban areas with dense populations of lower-income communities, where grocery stores, markets and co-ops are sparsely located.

Liquor stores and fast-food chains are prevalent in California’s food deserts, impacting the health and quality of life of the communities that live there.

According to NextGen, “no Californian should be left behind, and restoring this program is long overdue, especially for children in underserved communities who continue to bear the greatest burden of food insecurity.”

California Treasurer Fiona Ma, CPA, stated, “California is the fourth largest economy in the world and an agricultural powerhouse but unfortunately, more than one million Californians live in food deserts, communities without reliable access to fresh, affordable, and healthy food.” The commute required to find healthy food options in lower-income communities strains families.

Assembly Speaker Emeritus John A. Pérez supports AB 2213, saying it would strengthen food systems across California while expanding equitable food access in lower-income areas.

The Assembly stated, “Over the last two years, he has secured $46 million in state funding to revive the CalFresh Fruit and Vegetable EBT Program, which improves access to fresh fruits and vegetables. In order to expand the successful program, the Assemblymember is seeking an additional $100 million to double its reach statewide.”

According to CalMatters, a nonprofit journalism organization that tracks how legislation affects Californians, food insecurity has significant impacts on health and wellness for families experiencing malnutrition and hunger.

Hunger is not a problem limited to developing nations but often reflects systemic inequality and generational disadvantage.

Hunger increases the likelihood that a person will be hospitalized and can extend recovery times from illness or injury.

California legislation reflects the need for equitable food resources, and Assembly Bill 2214 seeks to ensure that nutritious food is affordable and accessible while supporting local agricultural economies.

