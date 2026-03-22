Opinion | Skepticism about Village Farms Misses the Larger Housing Reality

DAVIS, Calif. — In a recent column, Roberta Millstein raises concerns about the reliability of affordable housing commitments tied to the proposed Village Farms development, arguing that many of the project’s promises are “extremely misleading” and ultimately unenforceable.

Her central argument is that because only Baseline Features are guaranteed under Davis’ Measure J/R/D framework, and because key affordable housing provisions sit outside those features, voters could approve Measure V and still see little or no affordable housing materialize.

That argument elevates a largely theoretical risk while ignoring how housing development has actually functioned in Davis, and in doing so sidesteps the far more consequential reality: the city’s decades-long failure to build enough housing of any kind.

Over the past 25 years, Davis has added just 805 housing units. That record falls far short of demand in a region where population and housing pressures have continued to grow.

By focusing on guarantees of affordable housing, she overlooks a more basic reality: that if the project isn’t built, there will be no additional affordable housing at all.

Most people in Davis agree that the city needs more housing.

The disagreement is over how that housing should be delivered, and under what conditions. Millstein’s argument focuses on the risks embedded in approving a project that does not lock in every promised benefit.

But what her analysis underweights—if not ignores—is the cost of continued inaction.

Every project that is not built guarantees one outcome: zero new affordable housing.

If Village Farms does not move forward, there will be no deed-restricted units attached to that project, no inclusionary housing tied to its approvals, and no incremental increase in supply that might ease pressure on the broader market.

In a city with a decades-long pattern of underproduction, the likelihood that an alternative project of similar scale will emerge in the near term is, at best, uncertain. The twenty five year track record bears this out.

Millstein is correct to draw a distinction between capital “A” Affordable Housing—units that are deed-restricted and tied to specific income thresholds—and what is often referred to as “affordable-by-design” or “missing middle” housing.

She is also correct that the Development Agreement governing Village Farms allows for modifications, and that City Council decisions—both present and future—can alter the trajectory of a project.

But the implicit premise of her argument is that the risks of under-delivery are so significant that they outweigh the benefits of approving the project at all.

That premise deserves closer scrutiny.

The housing market isn’t driven by whether projects are perfect or flawed but rather driven by supply, demand and scarcity.

In a constrained market like Davis, scarcity has been the dominant condition for decades and that has grave consequences: rising home prices, limited rental availability, and increasing barriers to entry for younger residents, working families, and even long-time community members seeking to remain in place.

In her piece, Millstein points to past developments, including the Cannery and Willowbank Park, as evidence that affordable housing commitments can be weakened or eliminated over time.

Millstein is focused on the risk that developers may weaken commitments later and that the City Council will probably allow it—I grant that point but think it misses the overall picture.

The larger lesson of the last 25 years is that rejecting projects in search of something better has left Davis with too little housing overall—in fact, it has created the local housing crisis.

The real-world consequence of that approach is not stronger affordability—it is scarcity, higher costs and fewer affordable homes.

The criticism of the Cannery, a critique I share, overlooks a key fact: it is the only major development approved in Davis in the last 25 years, and it moved forward only because it did not require a Measure J vote.

The result has been a city with fewer homes, higher prices, and a tighter market that worsens inequality, not one with stronger guarantees or abundant affordable housing.

The result has been just 805 single-family homes over the past 17 years; if that’s the legacy we want to continue, then we should proceed exactly as we have for the past quarter century.

In that context, the question isn’t whether Village Farms is perfect, but whether rejecting it moves the city any closer to its housing goals.

There is also a broader policy framework that Millstein’s analysis does not fully engage: California’s increasingly assertive housing mandates.

The state now requires cities to plan for and accommodate substantial housing growth through the RHNA process.

Failure to meet state housing requirements carries real consequences, including the potential loss of Measure J and, with it, the city’s control over local land-use decisions.

People may question it, but the risk of losing Measure J is real—Davis is not insulated from these pressures, and the idea that the city can maintain a low-growth posture indefinitely is becoming legally and politically untenable.

Millstein also challenges claims about “affordable-by-design” housing, noting that the 70% figure for smaller, attached homes is not in the Baseline Features but in the Development Agreement, where it can be changed.

That is a fair point, but it overlooks how housing affordability actually works in practice.

Market-rate housing, even without deed restrictions, plays a key role in the housing ecosystem, as research shows that adding supply—especially at the higher end—reduces pressure on existing units.

As higher-income households move into new construction, they free up older homes for middle-income residents—a process known as filtering that, over time, improves affordability across the market.

This dynamic does not replace the need for subsidized housing, but it does mean that blocking market-rate development can make affordability worse, not better.

Millstein questions whether Village Farms will deliver the full 360 affordable units referenced in campaign materials, noting that the Baseline Features specify “up to” that number and that only a portion of those units are tied to specific construction triggers.

That skepticism is understandable, but it must be weighed against the alternative of continuing current trends in which little to no new affordable housing is built at all.

The choice facing Davis voters is not between certainty and uncertainty, but between a project with both guaranteed and negotiable elements and a status quo that has consistently failed to deliver enough housing of any kind.

Millstein concludes that “a changeable promise is no promise at all.”

That is a powerful line, but only partially true. In housing policy, changeable promises can still produce real outcomes—units built and pressure eased—while rejecting projects guarantees continued scarcity.

Davis has spent the better part of a generation preserving farmland and open space, often with broad community support.

Those efforts have yielded tangible results, protecting thousands of acres and shaping the city’s physical footprint.

But preservation, by itself, does not address the needs of a growing population.

The challenge now is to balance those values with the need for housing by accepting imperfect projects, enforcing agreements where possible, and recognizing that incremental progress is better than continued stagnation.

In a city that has produced just 805 single-family homes in 17 years, no single project will solve the housing crisis—and we shouldn’t try to.

Village Farms is not a panacea, but it is an opportunity that must be evaluated in the context of Davis’ broader housing trajectory.

If the past 25 years are any indication, the greatest risk facing Davis is not that a project will fall short of its promises, but that the city will continue to produce far too little housing for far too long.

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