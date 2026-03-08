Sunday Commentary: The School Closure Debate May Change the Politics of Housing in Davis

Stock photo – Licensed under the Unsplash+ License

When the DJUSD superintendent met with community members last spring and warned that the city’s housing constraints were beginning to affect school enrollment, many residents seemed to shrug off the concern. Others pushed back more directly, arguing that the needs of the school district should not be used to drive housing policy decisions.

Of course, this has always been just one factor among many shaping the housing debate. Concerns about affordability and the pressure of statewide housing mandates continue to dominate the conversation.

In roughly three months, voters will be asked to weigh in on the Village Farms proposal. Given the track record of housing projects over the past 25 years, it is easy to approach its chances of passage with a degree of skepticism.

However, a development this week suggests we might reconsider the impact of the schools issues.

This week we learned about a petition calling on the district to form a community advisory committee to examine potential school closures that has drawn nearly 1,000 signatures from parents and community members. The sudden mobilization of that many families around the future of local schools could prove significant.

What had long been a largely abstract discussion about enrollment projections may now be evolving into a broader political issue—one that could ultimately reshape the conversation around housing proposals like Village Farms.

For many years, Davis has quietly been undergoing a demographic shift that now appears to be reaching a tipping point. Fewer young families are moving into the city, and the number of children entering the school system has steadily declined.

The reasons are not mysterious. Housing costs have climbed dramatically while new housing construction has remained limited, contributing to a gradual aging of the population.

The district’s projections illustrate the stakes: without new housing development, Davis could lose roughly 1,000 students over the next decade, on top of the approximately 300 students the district has already lost since 2019.

Because California school funding continues to be largely tied to enrollment, the implications are significant, fewer students mean less funding.

Over time, that financial pressure can force difficult choices about programs, staffing and school facilities. District projections suggest that a decline of that magnitude could ultimately require the closure of one to three schools.

As we have previously argued, declining enrollment means cutbacks in programs and diminishing resources for schools. Closing a school may serve as a temporary bandage, but it will not arrest the underlying decline.

For years, those warnings were easy for many residents to shrug off—and some no doubt will continue to do so.

School closures had long been framed as part of a long-term planning exercise, something that might occur years down the road under a “worst-case scenario.” But once an actual school was named as a potential closure candidate, the issue became a wake-up call for many families.

When the possibility of closing neighborhood schools begins to feel real, the conversation changes.

The mobilization of nearly 1,000 parents around that possibility has the potential to reshape the political conversation in ways that abstract enrollment projections never could—and that has the power at least potentially to change the entire narrative of this project.

Nearly one thousand parents may not by itself seem to be a game changer, but potentially it represents a level of engagement that has not previously been present in the district’s enrollment discussions.

It suggests that families are beginning to recognize the seriousness of the challenge—and once that realization takes hold, it could begin to reshape another long-running debate in Davis: housing.

For decades, the city’s housing politics have been defined by a series of contentious ballot measures and development proposals.

Large housing projects have often been evaluated primarily through the lens of growth—questions about traffic, environmental impacts and whether Davis should expand beyond its current footprint.

Village Farms may come down that way as well—that has largely dominated the discussion in the last few months.

Those debates have produced a pattern familiar to many observers of local politics. Development proposals are proposed, argued over intensely and often defeated at the ballot box.

But that might be about to change if those parents get out there and mobilize.and the school enrollment crisis introduces a different frame for thinking about housing.

The district’s projections make clear that declining enrollment is not simply the result of lower birth rates but is also tied to the city’s housing market, where rising prices and limited new construction make it harder for families with children to move into the community.

Over time, that dynamic reshapes the population, as the city grows older and the number of school-age children declines.

From the district’s perspective, declining enrollment is not just a demographic trend but a financial challenge, because public school funding is tied to the number of students, meaning fewer students translate directly into reduced revenue, forcing difficult decisions about programs, staffing and the number of campuses the district can sustain.

In that sense, housing policy and school enrollment are not separate issues. They are deeply connected.

This connection becomes particularly clear when considering large housing proposals such as Village Farms.

Traditionally, these projects have been debated primarily as questions of land use and growth. Supporters argue that Davis needs more housing to address affordability and accommodate regional population pressures. Opponents raise concerns about traffic, environmental impacts and the character of the community.

But viewed through the lens of school enrollment, these projects take on an additional dimension.

Housing developments that include family-sized homes have the potential to bring new families with children into the city. Over time, those families could help stabilize or even increase the number of students attending local schools.

Demographic projections tied to the proposed Village Farms development suggest the project could bring a significant number of new students into DJUSD.

Using the district’s student yield methodology, analysts estimate that the roughly 1,800-unit development could generate about 701 new students, an enrollment increase of more than eight percent compared with the district’s current student population, a level that could help stabilize enrollment and reduce pressure for program cuts or school closures over time.

Indeed, the two projects that voters will face in 2026, Village Farms and Willowgrove, could bring in as many as 1500 new students—more than enough to offset expected declines.

Of course, none of this would happen overnight.

Even if a large housing project were approved tomorrow, it would likely take years before new residents begin moving in, meaning the district will continue to face enrollment pressure in the short term. At the same time, district officials have signaled they would be reluctant to close schools if there is a credible path toward stabilizing enrollment in the years ahead.

Still, the longer-term implications are significant.

If Davis continues along its current path—limited housing growth combined with rising home prices—the demographic trend is likely to continue. Fewer young families will move into the city. Enrollment will continue to decline. Eventually, the district will face difficult decisions about closing schools.

That possibility may now be coming into sharper focus for many families.

It is too early to know whether that shift will occur. Mobilizing around a petition is one thing; reshaping the outcome of a housing ballot measure is another. Local politics rarely change overnight.

But moments of civic engagement often begin with a realization that an issue once seen as abstract has immediate consequences.

The debate now unfolding in Davis may be one of those moments.

For years, Davis has wrestled with the tension between preserving its character and adapting to broader economic and demographic forces. But rising housing costs, an aging population and declining school enrollment may reshape the character of the community every bit as much as building new housing—if not more.

The question facing the community is whether it will confront that reality directly.

The mobilization of nearly 1,000 parents around the issue of school closures suggests that the conversation may be entering a new phase. What began as a technical discussion about enrollment trends is increasingly becoming a broader community debate about the future of the city itself.

And if those parents begin to connect the fate of neighborhood schools to the availability of housing for the next generation of families, the politics of housing in Davis could look very different in the years ahead.

