Philly DA Krasner Warns Federal Agents to Follow Law or Face Prosecution

by Vanguard Staff

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said Tuesday that federal immigration agents deployed at Philadelphia International Airport must follow the law or face prosecution, as he addressed concerns during a press availability amid a partial federal government shutdown.

Krasner noted that his role was both enforcing the law and protecting constitutional rights, saying, “As the chief law enforcement officer in the city of Philadelphia, my hope is to uphold the Constitution and the laws of the United States. It is to improve public safety. It is to protect people and to protect their rights.”

He argued that federal agents operating within Philadelphia remain subject to local criminal law, stating, “You commit crimes within the jurisdiction that is the city and county of Philadelphia. I prosecute you.”

Krasner added that federal authority does not shield individuals from accountability at the local level. “The president cannot pardon you,” he said. “And yes, I will put you in handcuffs and I will put you in a courtroom. And if necessary, I will put you in a jail cell.”

While acknowledging that some agents act lawfully, Krasner warned those who do not: “Any agent? Who might think about doing it in illegal way… I’ll be seeing you in court… and you’re not going to like it.”

The district attorney also raised concerns about the presence of federal agents at the airport, particularly those not trained for aviation security roles. He said such deployments risk repeating past incidents involving untrained federal personnel engaging in civilian policing, which he linked to violence in Minneapolis.

Krasner criticized the visible presence of agents at the airport, saying, “I don’t think it’s positive for the city to have people who are a visible presence are basically doing nothing and as that visible presence are breaking norms.”

He also pointed to potential economic consequences, citing concerns that international visitors may avoid travel due to fears of immigration enforcement at airports.

Addressing residents, Krasner encouraged the public to document law enforcement activity, invoking constitutional protections. “There’s a very long history of the public using its constitutional rights, including the First Amendment right to video or photograph law enforcement officers in the performance of their duties in public spaces. We need to do that.”

He further underscored the importance of such documentation, saying, “That is the only way we know about what happened… is because there was video of the incident.”

Krasner also sought to reassure immigrant communities, stating, “The United States Constitution applies to you… and it is part of my job to uphold the law and constitution of the United States and to protect everyone whom it protects.”

He concluded by reiterating that local prosecutors will hold anyone accountable for unlawful conduct, regardless of status or affiliation, and warned that no one is above the law in Philadelphia.

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