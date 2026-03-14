Privacy Concerns Prompt San Jose to Restrict License Plate Reader Surveillance

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SAN JOSE, Calif. — Public concerns about privacy, immigration enforcement, and data sharing have pushed San Jose officials to place new restrictions on the city’s license plate reader surveillance system, even as police leaders argue the technology is necessary to address a major staffing shortage.

San Jose’s license plate surveillance technology, first introduced in 2022, includes a wide network of an estimated 474 cameras, automatic license plate readers and artificial intelligence, according to the San Jose Spotlight, which holds a contract with the Atlanta-based firm Flock Safety, according to The Associated Press (AP).

These new installations were implemented in light of the city’s lack of personnel. San Jose Police Chief Paul Joseph, who held his first community town hall in South San Jose in 2025, stated that there were approximately 120 vacant spots in the San Jose Police Department, making it one of the highest short-staffed rates since voters approved Measure B in 2012, as reported by the San Jose Spotlight (SJS).

San Jose, which has a population of 969,000 residents, only has about 1,000 sworn officers. “This shortage of officers is not because of a lack of support from City Hall. In fact, quite the contrary. One of the biggest ironies we face, and the thing troubling me as chief, is we’ve got a city government that would love to get sworn police officers,” said Chief Joseph (SJS).

Despite the city’s efforts, many community members have concerns over the application of the new surveillance system, including the unlawful targeting of law-abiding citizens and immigrants. Furthermore, earlier this year, “three South Bay jurisdictions—Santa Clara County, Los Altos Hills, and Mountain View—terminated their contracts with Flock Safety, amid concerns the company has allowed transfers of license plate reader data to out-of-state law enforcement agencies,” according to the AP.

“I personally believe—from everything I have read, seen, studied, and discussed with folks in the city and outside the city—that we’ve struck the right balance here,” Mayor Matt Mahan commented (AP).

Many restrictions are being placed on the usage of the cameras, including strategies to “reduce the default retention period of license plate reader data from one year to 30 days. It will also prohibit the placement of cameras outside abortion clinics, health care facilities offering gender-affirming care, consulate offices, and places of worship,” stated the AP.

Additionally, there will be an implementation of firmer controls, which include additional compliance documentation that shall indicate the type of crime investigated, as well as other details like case numbers and detailed information to restrict access.

Finally, SJPD will require approval from a commanding officer if any law enforcement agency requesting information does not have an access agreement with the police department. The SJPD has also prohibited investigating a person’s immigration status or accessing data for monitoring protected activities like protests or rallies.

Public opinion has been divided, with many in favor of the city’s new surveillance system. “We put up these camera networks all over the place, and they track every single person that falls within their view, regardless of whether they’re suspected of a crime or not,” Huy Tran, executive director of the advocacy group Services, Immigrant Rights and Education Network, said. “And so we’re not talking about fighting crime in that instance, right? We’re talking about tracking and monitoring what everyone does,” according to the AP.

Others who support the city’s new technological installations still suggest new measures to protect the safety of residents. “My concern is not with (automated license plate reader) technology itself,” Councilmember Peter Ortiz said in comments reported by the AP. “My concern is with Flock Safety as a vendor, and honestly, I believe we should end our contract with Flock today. But unfortunately, I don’t know if we have the votes for that.”

The surveillance cameras appear to be one strategy to address the short-staffing issue the San Jose Police Department is facing. However, many observers say corrections to the system still need to be made to address public concerns, particularly regarding the city’s contract with Flock Safety, which has raised uncertainty among residents of San Jose.

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